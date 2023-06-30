Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC guide - How to defeat the Unknown Hammer Wielder

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's first story expansion, Battle of Zhongyuan, is finally out. From new weapon types and armor sets to enemies and boss fights, the DLC comes packed with content. While the debuting weapon type, Cestus, is a great addition, it pales in comparison to the new bosses, including the Unknown Hammer Wielder.

The Unknown Hammer Wielder is the very first main story boss you will face in the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC. As his name suggests, the humanoid warrior wields a gigantic hammer that he can also detach and use as a ranged weapon.

Considering he is the first boss of the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC, the Unknown Hammer Wielder is quite challenging, especially if you plan to fight the boss solo.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Unknown Hammer Wielder in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

How to easily defeat the Unknown Hammer Wielder in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC

You will face the Unknown Hammer Wielder, who is later revealed to be Xu Chu, at the end of the first mission of Battle of Zhongyuan DLC, called A Solitary Resistance. To start, you first need to finish all main story missions in the base game and have the latest title update (version 1.10) installed.

Xu Chu is a formidable warrior who wields a massive retractable hammer that doubles as a wrecking ball.

The retractable weapon gives the boss both close-range melee options as well as ranged attacks, making him one of the toughest humanoid encounters in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Xu Chu is the very first boss of the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Xu Chu, much like any other boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, has access to a wide array of combos that he can chain with his unblockable attacks to demolish his opponents. However, he also has a few weaknesses that you can exploit to get an easy victory.

Here are a few tips that will help you defeat the Unknown Hammer Wielder, aka Xu Chu, in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC without much hassle:

The Unknown Hammer Wielder is quite weak to fire elemental spells. Hence, if you are running a fire build, you will easily be able to chew through the boss' spirit gauge.

If you are not using a fire build, we recommend investing a few points into the Flame Virtue, either by farming Genuine Qi or reallocating your attribute points.

While Xu Chu is quite fast and can combine multiple different attacks within a combo, he can easily be staggered out of his attack animations using powerful spells, especially fire elemental spells.

The best way to tackle the boss is to keep your distance and try to parry his swinging attacks before going in and dealing a ton of damage using your elemental spells and martial arts.

If you feel you are getting easily overwhelmed, we recommend keeping Dian Wei as your ally.

The Unknown Hammer Wielder, aka Xu Chu, is a good introductory boss that sets the benchmark of difficulty you will be facing in the rest of the game's DLC missions.

Xu Chu also returns as a sub-mission boss after you complete all main story missions of the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

