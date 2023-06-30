How to access Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC

After the relative success of Wo Long: Final Dynasty, publisher Koei Tecmo has released the first DLC for it. Subtitled "Battle of Zhongyuan," it introduces a bunch of new content to the action-RPG experience. These range from new weapons to new missions and even enemy types. Players who found themselves wanting more action post-credits finally have a reason to get back into the game.

However, the number of changes introduced with this DLC is large. So it is not particularly straightforward as to how it can be accessed.

How to access the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial



Check out the new story, stages, generals, demons, Divine Beast, weapon type, and so much more!



For more details, please check out the website

teamninja-studio.com/wolong/us/dlc/ #WoLongFallenDynasty 's DLC Vol.1, Battle of Zhongyuan, is now available to playCheck out the new story, stages, generals, demons, Divine Beast, weapon type, and so much more!For more details, please check out the website #WoLongFallenDynasty's DLC Vol.1, Battle of Zhongyuan, is now available to play🎊Check out the new story, stages, generals, demons, Divine Beast, weapon type, and so much more!For more details, please check out the website👇teamninja-studio.com/wolong/us/dlc/ https://t.co/0MqE0a8JCi

For starters, it should go without saying that players will need to:

Own the base game.

Purchase the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC. Also available as part of the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Season Pass

Once the DLC has been added to the library, players will need to update their games. With that wrapped up, it would seem like players should be able to dive right into it.

But there's more. To be able to access the newly downloaded DLC content, players must beat the Tyrant's Final Banquet mission.

This is part of the overarching storyline and is main mission number 10. This will subsequently unlock the quest 'Battle of Zhongyuan'.

Players can then proceed with the new story scenario, which will introduce new generals and even monsters. To find out more, here's a rundown of all achievements introduced in the DLC.

What else does the DLC include?

Here is everything included in the DLC:

New Mission: Follow Cao-Cao's army as they strive to expand their influence throughout the Zhongyaun region

New Areas like Mt. Nishan and Yuan City

New weapon type: Cestus

New armor

New Divine Beast Feilian

New demons, including Bingcan and Huodou

New difficulty mode

That is not the extent of it either. Further bug fixes and gameplay adjustments, free DLC additions, and more are accounted for too.

Fans who enjoyed the base game are certainly in for a treat, but what about those who never got around to it?

What is Wo Long Fallen Dynasty about?

Inspired by the Three Kingdoms setting, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action-RPG. Developed by Team Ninja, it follows in the footsteps of the studio's past works like Nioh.

So by that account, it also features supernatural elements, such as magic and demons. Now, an unnamed soldier must help bring peace to the land by eradicating the evil corruption that seeps through.

The combat is fast-paced action, inspired by Soulslike titles. Players pick a weapon and elemental proficiency and engage in battle with monsters. Deploy powerful Divine Beasts to deal devastating damage.

However, nailing combat fundamentals like dodging and parrying is key to winning, as the enemy AI can be unforgiving. A loot system for gear also keeps things fresh, as players can customize their character as desired.

The main game is also on discount thanks to the ongoing Koei Tecmo Summer Sale on Steam.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Poll : 0 votes