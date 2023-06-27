5 best games to buy from Koei Tecmo Summer Sale 2023

Despite the upcoming Steam Summer Sale, Koei Tecmo has already kicked off its own discounts on the platform. The Japanese company renowned for the Ninja Gaiden and Warriors franchises offers bargains on many of their games. These include both old offerings and new ones released this year. There is a decent variety of genres, so players are spoilt for choice. But which games are worth it? Are there any steep discounts worth checking out?

Let's dive into a handful of great games available for steal deal prices that players should pick up.

Fatal Frame and 4 other great games with decent discounts worth buying from the Koei Tecmo Summer Sale

1) Nioh: Complete Edition ($12.49/INR 274 at 75% off)

Notwithstanding its sequel, the original Nioh is one of the best Souls-like games of the past decade. First released exclusively for the PS4 in 2017, Nioh: Complete Edition on PC is the definitive experience. It features the base game and every DLC released by Koei Tecmo. Step into the shoes of William, an Englishman who arrives in Sengoku-era Japan to become a samurai.

With the yokai threat engulfing the land, embrace the art of fighting and deploy Onmyo magic to battle evil. At first, Nioh may seem like a traditional Souls-like game, but it is much faster-paced, thanks to the Ki Recovery system that allows regenerating lost stamina quickly. Thanks to the challenging difficulty and unforgiving boss fights, players must always be wary of what might be headed their way.

PC players who have still not gotten around to checking this gem out should not hesitate anymore.

2) DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition ($16.99/INR 336 at 66% off)

2015's Dynasty Warriors 8 is often regarded as one of the best Warriors entries in the long-running Koei Tecmo action series. It is based on the ancient Chinese novel "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" and depicts a war story across many set pieces. Choose between the faction-based story mode, while free mode allows replaying as any unlocked character. The iconic horde-bashing gameplay is retained here as well.

Control one of several varied characters, like Lu Bu, on the fly to unleash devastating combos against dozens of foes on the battlefield. The open-ended map features various objectives to tackle while dealing with armies of soldiers, so a strategy is necessary. Despite that, a genuinely cathartic character-action experience has the substance and content to back it up.

The Complete Edition is the whole package, promising players hundreds of hours of content.

3) Ninja Gaiden Master Collection ($27.99/INR 629 at 30% off)

The Ninja Gaiden series from Koei Tecmo is universally considered to be one of the best hack & slash franchises ever. The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, released back in 2021, bundles high-definition remasters of three fantastic games:

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

As feared ninja Ryu Hayabusa, navigate handcrafted levels and battle formidable foes across each game. The traditional static third-person camera is retained for the first two games, which players may need some adjusting to. However, the challenge is stiff as ever.

Players must master the game's combat fundamentals as the enemies do not hold back. This package will leave a lasting impression with various puzzles to solve and challenging bosses to face. Budding masochists, in particular, should not turn this deal down.

4) Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water ($29.99/INR 674 at 25% off)

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was initially released for the Nintendo Wii U home console in 2014. With its subsequent multi-platform launch under Koei Tecmo, the latest in the cult-classic survival horror series finally comes to PC. Maiden of Black Water takes players to the haunted Hikami Mountain. The narrative splits between three protagonists who find their destinies intertwined in the supernatural occurrences around this mountain.

Once again, players gain possession of the magical device called Camera Obscura. Use it to attack hostile ghosts by photographing them to deal damage. Set across various set pieces, explore to find new items and notes, and fight mighty bosses. Unearth secretive rituals that occured on the mountain and battle the evil force called Black Water in this terrifying adventure from Koei Tecmo.

5) Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ($44.99/INR 1,800 at 25% off)

The latest in the Atelier series is the final chapter in the titular Ryza's magical adventure. Like other entries in the niche Koei Tecmo series, this is a real-time/turn-based JRPG hybrid. Ryza and friends discover the mysterious Kark Islands that appeared out of nowhere near their town. Between the heroine Ryza hearing voices from unknown entities and a rise in monster attacks through the land, the party sets out to find answers.

This wholesome journey is full of fights, exploration, and experimentation. Battle fearsome foes alongside friends by utilizing their powers and harvesting resources and wild materials. These can be invested in the extensive and complex alchemy system to craft new items, gear, and recipes that further enrich the gameplay.

This Koei Tecmo Summer Sale is also the first time Atelier Ryza 3 has received an official discount on Steam.

