Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Liu Bei

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's latest action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is easily one of the toughest Soulslike experiences out there. It rivals the Nioh series — made by the same developers — as well as FromSoftware's Dark Souls Trilogy.

Much like any other quality Soulslike action RPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features some truly memorable and challenging boss fights that you will come face-to-face throughout the game's main story. One entity that you will face during one of the title's optional side quests is the legendary warrior Liu Bei.

While going through the main story missions, this boss twice will present himself twice, once in his human form (during a side quest) and then in a demonic form. While Liu Bei's latter version is arguably the toughest, it does not invalidate the difficulty this boss poses, even in his humanoid form.

The first form is equally ferocious and capable of dealing massive amounts of damage using dual swords with every attack. However, if you know your way around the combat system in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and have a few handy wizardry spells equipped, you can easily slice through Liu Bei's spirit gauge, trivializing this boss fight.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the entity's humanoid form. Those interested in learning about how to beat his demon version can click here.

How to easily defeat Liu Bei in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Liu Bei appears as a boss fight in the optional quest Caliber of a Hero, where he is the only boss encounter that you will have to survive to complete the mission. Much like any other humanoid boss, he is quite agile and can chain multiple different attacks into his combos.

However, Liu Bel isn't particularly difficult, given he can be defeated quite easily if you know his weaknesses and are also well-versed in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's combat system. Here are a few strategies that you can use to essentially beat Liu Bei and defeat him without much hassle:

As a humanoid boss, Liu Bei can be staggered endlessly (much like Zhang Liang, General of Man) using fast-hitting weapons, such as dual halberds, dual swords, dual sabers, etc.

You can also stun the boss using wizardry spells such as Burning Flamewave, which will allow you to hit him with your light attack combo for additional spirit damage.

You can use wizardry spells like Imposing Slab or Barbed Nightmare to deal additional damage after you stun the boss with a projectile spell or your weapon's Martial Arts.

Liu Bei has two very well-telegraphed critical blows, which are quite easy to deflect; just remember to hold L1 (or LB) while trying to deflect attacks so that even if you miss your parry timing, you do not take much damage.

Liu Bei is quite fast, but playing equally aggressively using your weapon's Martial Arts, wizardry spells, and defections will net you an easy victory over the boss.

Due to his speed and ability to chain multiple critical blows, Liu Bei can be quite intimidating, especially if you haven't grasped the ability to time your parries. However, alternative ways to deal damage to the boss' spirit gauge — wizardry spells and Martial Arts — are equally viable and should help you defeat this entity without much hassle in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

