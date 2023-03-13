Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's latest Soulslike action role-playing game, features some truly challenging as well as memorable boss fights. While most such entities are part of the main story quests, some are hidden behind optional side missions that players can completely miss out on if they are focusing on the primary narrative.

One such end-game optional boss fight involves Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun, two fierce warriors who are a vital part of the main story and also serve as your companions in certain missions that aren't side quests. This encounter against both entities is part of an end-game quest that takes place right before players step into "new game+."

As such, the boss fight against the duo is easily one of the toughest optional battles in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, requiring a well-optimized build, a host of powerful wizardry spells, and proper knowledge of this game's unique combat system. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun.

Beating Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun are both part of the side mission called The Two Walls Stand Tall. It is unlocked right alongside the game's final main story mission, the epilogue, where you go up against the Blindfolded Boy, as the title's final boss. Both Xihaou Yuan and Xiahou Dun are very capable warriors, with access to powerful attacks and even spells.

Despite being humanoid enemies, the two entities present quite a challenge due to their fast attacks and very high damage output. While the fight against the duo can be quite difficult — even for players with end-game builds — there are a few ways to easily defeat them in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Being humanoid bosses, both Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun can easily be staggered out of their attack animations by using fast-hitting weapons such as swords, dual swords, dual halberds, etc., and their Martial Arts.

Given the boss fight takes place in a fairly big arena, you can easily keep your distance from the entities and use your wizardry spells to chip away at their healthbar and spirit gauge.

Both Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun have very well-telegraphed attacks, including their critical blows, which makes it really easy to deflect their offensive moves. Doing this with their critical blows is the best way to damage their spirit gauge.

Area-of-effect (AOE) wizardry spells such as Barbed Nightmare, Sandsink, Imposing Slab, and Engulfing Inferno are the best to use against Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun since they deal damage to both bosses at the same time and also stagger them out of their attack chains.

Involving two entities in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the boss battle against Xiahou Yuan and Xiahou Dun can be quite intimidating. However, with fast weapons to stagger them out of their combos, strong AOE wizardry spells, and a bit of patience, you can easily beat them.

Poll : 0 votes