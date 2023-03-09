Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Yu Ji and Embodiment of Demonic Qi

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's latest action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, features a number of challenging enemies and bosses. Given that the game is of the souls-like genre, just like their previous titles (the Nioh series and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin), the boss encounters are easily the highlight of the experience.

Team Ninja is known for creating some amazing boss fights that are as spectacular as they are challenging. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's boss fights are no exception to this rule.

Yu Ji and the Embodiment of Demonic Qi are the story's quintessential final boss. This is easily one of the most spectacular and unique boss fights Team Ninja has ever created.

Yu Ji and Embodiment of Demonic Qi form a two-phase boss fight. They serve as the final boss encounter of the "Decisive Battle of Guandu" chapter of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. In this chapter, you will finally get to face off against the demonic and evil sorcerer Yu Ji and the manifestation of the demonic Qi itself.

How to overcome the two phases of Yu Ji and Embodiment of Demonic Qi battle in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The battle against Yu Ji and the Embodiment of Demonic Qi is split into two phases.

In the first phase, you will face Yu Ji, the demonic sorcerer who uses elemental spells and is quite easy to deal with. All his elemental spells can be parried, and you can basically stun-lock him with a fast-hitting weapon like the dual swords or the dual halberds. Alternatively, you can just kite around him and deal damage consistently using your preferred weapon and elemental wizardry spells.

However, the fight's difficulty ramps up significantly once the boss transforms into his dragon form, i.e., Embodiment of Demonic Qi.

In this form, the boss will be able to use elemental spells and projectiles while dishing out a lot of damage using his melee attacks. He also becomes highly aggressive and can perform multiple critical blows one after another, which you will need to deflect to deal spirit damage to him.

Here are a few tips, tricks, and strategies that should help you defeat Yu Ji and Embodiment of Demonic Qi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

The best way to tackle the boss is to not waste any healing pots during the first phase. This is one of the easiest boss phases in the game, only seconded by Zhang Liang's first phase.

You should also be well-versed with the parry timings, which is crucial to deal critical damage to the boss' second phase since, in his dragon form, Yu Ji rarely comes close enough for you to deal consistent health damage.

All weapon types are equally as effective as others in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. However, the best weapon types you can use against Yu Ji and Embodiment of Demonic Qi are those that have extended reach and can deal a significant amount of damage in a single hit. We recommend using the Glaive or the Poleaxe since they are easily one of the best weapon types in terms of raw DPS.

It also goes without saying that you should upgrade your weapons and armor pieces to the highest tier available. Another thing to do before you attempt the boss fight is to get your Morale Rank as high as you can take it. In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the higher you keep your Morale Rank, the higher your base defensive stats will be. This significantly increases your survivability and also allows you to deal significantly more damage to the boss.

In his second phase, Yu Ji cannot be staggered, so it is recommended that you should not follow him around in the arena. Instead, stand back and let the beast attack you first. You will need to focus on deflecting most, if not all, of his critical blows to stand the best chance at dealing damage to the boss. While weapon martial arts are a handy tool in most boss fights in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it won't be of much use against Embodiment of Demonic Qi.

The only way to deal consistent damage is through critical spirit attacks and wizardry spells. Although the boss is resistant to all elements, you can still use your wizardry spells to deal damage to its spirit gauge. There are three attacks that you have to watch out for: one where the dragon charges towards you, one where it uses its tail imbued with lightning and slams it on the ground, and one where it attacks with six consecutive sword slashes.

All these attacks are critical blows, meaning you can deflect them if you time them right.

The final boss encounter with Yu Ji and Embodiment of Demonic Qi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be quite intimidating. However, with an optimized build, high enough Morale Rank, intelligent use of wizardry skills, and properly timed parries (deflections), you can easily defeat the multi-phase boss.

