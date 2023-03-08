Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Zhnag Jiao, General of Heaven

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's latest souls-like action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, features some gnarly creatures and bosses you must go up against. Being souls-like, the boss encounters are one of the highlights of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Each boss has unique movesets and abilities that you will need to learn to adapt to and learn.

One such boss you will need to defeat to progress through the main story is Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven, who serves as the final boss of "The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven" chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Despite Zhang Jiao being one of the early-game bosses, he's more than capable of dishing out attacks that can one-shot you if you're not careful.

Being a demonic creature, Zhang Jiao has access to elemental attacks alongside his regular melee attack, which you must either counter or deflect to damage his spirit gauge. Due to his gigantic size (which is accentuated by the small and rather claustrophobic boss fights arena), and the ability to harness lightning elemental spells, the boss can be quite intimidating.

However, there are quite a few strategies, apart from just deflecting his attacks and spells (which arguably, can be quite difficult to time, especially for new players), that you can use to defeat Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven, easily.

Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a tough fight

Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven, is the final boss to defeat to progress through the main story. Apart from the boss' main story significance, he is one of the most spectacular early-game bosses apart from Zhang Liang, General of Man and Aoye. Although Zhang Jiao is pretty intimidating, he can be dealt with relative ease once you master the basics of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's combat.

One of the biggest hurdles you will face during the boss fight against Zhang Jaio, General of Heaven, is the combat arena itself, which is quite small compared to the massive size of the boss. The small arena makes maneuvering around the boss and dodge his elemental attacks difficult. However, it allows you to deflect his attacks easily, which is paramount in defeating the boss.

Although defeating Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven, can be quite a challenge, especially given the boss is one of the early-game bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, using the following tips and tricks, you should be able to defeat him without much hassle:

Explore the level thoroughly: Much like other souls-like, exploration is a big part of Wo Long' Fallen Dynasty's gameplay loop. As such, you should never rush past levels in the game since there is plenty of good quality loot to find that can help you immensely during regular enemy encounters and boss fights.

Focus on increasing your Morale Rank: Morale Rank is one of the key aspects of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's combat and progression. Your Morale Rank essentially defines your effectiveness against enemies and bosses. Increasing your Morale Rank above the average Morale Rank of the enemies in a level will allow you to deal more damage and also take less damage from basic attacks of said enemies. Higher Morale Rank also increases your overall defensive attributes, which allows you to take more hits. Increasing your Morale Rank to at least 23 before you tackle Zhang Jiao is recommended.

Use wizardry spells: Although it is recommended that you first try to parry the boss' wizardry spells, since it not only deals more spirit damage but also consumes less spirit energy, if you are not confident enough on your parry-timings, you can counter Zhang Jiao's elemental attacks using your spells. Zhang Jiao uses lightning spells that you can easily counter using water or earth spells of your own.

Use your weapon's martial arts: Weapon martial arts are one of the most important elements of combat in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Choosing a weapon with martial arts synchronizing with your preferred playstyle and build is crucial. We recommend using the dual swords as the martial arts the weapon comes equipped with is capable of depleting enemy and boss spirit gauge quite easily and can stagger humanoid enemies with its light attack combos. However, you can choose any other weapon as long as it has a martial art that you are comfortable using in the heat of the battle.

Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven, is one of the easiest bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and is a perfect example of the type of enemies you will face in the next few chapters. Practicing your parry timings, countering elemental wizardry spells, and choosing the right weapon to synergize with your playstyle is the key to victory against the boss.

