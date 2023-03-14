All phases in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ranked

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers a variety of spells one can use against ferocious enemies and bosses. These spells are categorized into Fire, Water, Wood, Metal, and Earth. Although every phase consists of great spells, players can leverage the best ones from each type to gain an edge in battle.

The Fire Phase is suited for an aggressive playstyle as it comprises spells like Fire Bolt, Fireblast, and more that deal significant burn damage to foes. The Water Phase possesses spells that inflict ice damage. Players can use the Metal Phase to inflict poison damage, whereas the Wood Phase enhances their health (HP) and enables lighting spells.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the five phases in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a fast-paced action RPG that offers a variety of weapons for players to engage in nail-bitingly difficult battles with formidable bosses. One can also use magic spells from any of the phases and craft character builds around their favorite one.

Players are free to focus on the phase that best suits their playstyle, and the below ranking is purely a recommendation:

5) Metal

The Metal Phase gives impetus to apply poison effects on enemies. Poison Bubbles, Toxin Bubbles, and Elemental Plague spells enable players to thwart their foes with venom which causes persistent damage for a certain period. Players can spawn poison pillars using Thorny Ground or hurl curse bolts using the Calamity Bolt spell.

Despite some great spells, most of their usage is suited for defensive scenarios and valuable to get players out of sticky situations. Metal Phase is ideal for passive character builds and players who wish to afflict their foes with poison while dealing with other stronger enemies in battle.

4) Earth

Earth Phase comprises spells that help players slow down enemies faster and also enable them to equip Heavy Armor sets in the game. Simultaneously, the Earth Phase creates tank builds that can soak enemy damage at ease. Rock Spike, Enhanced Defense, and Mighty Shockwave are potent Earth Phase spells, especially for an early-game build.

Although one can play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty defensively, it is ideal for players to be aggressive and be the first to deal enemies some damage in a fight. This being a defensive phase makes it harder to recommend it to beginners and is suited only for those wishing to don the Heavy Armor sets in the game.

3) Wood

The Wood Phase is considerably better as it allows one to use aggressive spells like Lighting Bolt and Lightning Rush. This is a well-balanced phase since players can defend themselves using Guard Formation, Cleanse, and other spells that negate enemy damage and status effects.

Players can even restore some of their health upon inflicting damage on enemies using the Abosorb Vitality spell. One can have a wide variety of builds in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with Wood as the secondary focus, and therefore it is ranked higher than the previous two phases.

2) Water

The Water Phase comprises spells ideal for defensive and aggressive combat approaches. The Unseeable Form enables players to turn invisible to their foes for a long time, which is a good tactic before jumping into battle.

One can resort to Frost Lance, Frozen Spear Trap, and more to deal ice damage to enemies and can enhance their in-game character's movement speed with Alacrity Haste Spell.

The perfect blend of aggressive and defensive spells makes the Water Phase an excellent primary choice for players and also serves well if chosen as a secondary support phase.

1) Fire

The Fire Phase is the best to invest in, as one can significantly damage a single foe and even a swarm of enemies. Beginners in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can safely go for spells like Fire Bolt, Fireblast, Engulfing Inferno, and others to deal fire damage.

Players aiming to use their weapons and Martial Arts more frequently in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will significantly benefit from the Fire Phase. Martial Arts are special attacks randomly assigned to the weapons players loot in the game.

The heavy damage capability, great area of effect spells, and inclination towards an aggressive playstyle make the Fire Phase the best of the four other phases in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers various weapons with unique movesets and a steep learning curve. Players must master their favorite weapons and tackle some of the hardest bosses.

