Characters have become one of the indispensable aspects of Garena Free Fire. The game features more than 30 in-game characters that help players win the game in different ways. Each one of them, except Nulla and Primis, have unique in-game abilities.

Jota and Wolfrahh are two prominent in-game characters. Both of them can be obtained from the store by spending 499 diamonds. This article compares the abilities of both the Garena Free Fire characters.

Wolfrahh vs Jota: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Wolfrahh in Free Fire

In-game description: Wolfrahh is a game streamer and esports player.

The character has a peculiar passive in-game ability which is called Limelight. With every additional observer or kill, damage taken from headshots decreases by 3% with a cap of 25%. At the same time, the damage which the users deal to the enemy’s limbs is increased by 3%, up to 15%.

At level 8 of the character, with every additional observer or kill, the damage from headshots decreases by 5% with a maximum of 30%. Moreover, the damage dealt to the enemy’s limbs increases by 5% up to 20%.

Jota in Free Fire

In-game description: Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.

Jota has a passive ability called Sustained Raids. The player instantly restores 25 HP on every SMG or Shotgun kill. However, there is a cooldown of 5 seconds.

With an increase in the level, the amount of HP restored increases, but there is no impact on the cool down. At the maximum level, the player restores 40 HP.

Comparison

Both characters have incredible abilities in Garena Free Fire. However, they influence two distinctive aspects of the game i.e. damage and health. Also, the choice of the character is entirely subjective and depends upon the preference of the players.

Wolfrahh's ability has two utilities, i.e. the reduction of damage taken from headshots and increased damage dealt to the enemy's limb, which at the maximum level could prove to be quite helpful. In contrast, Jota's ability, 'Sustained Raids,' instantly restores a certain amount of HP upon killing a foe using an SMG or Shotgun.

The abilities have their own uses, and one might be inclined towards picking 'Sustained Raids' if they prefer using SMGs or Shotguns. However, if they do not like using either of those classes, then Wolfrahh's ability would be a better choice.

Overall, it does seem like Jota has an edge over Wolfrahh but players familiar with Wolfrahh may be able to use him more efficiently.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

