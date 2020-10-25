Garena Free Fire features a wide variety of firearms which can be used on the battlefield to fend off foes and eliminate them. The developers had added new guns - the Parafal and Woodpecker, to the Free Fire OB 24 Advance Server.

The earlier was made available in the game a while ago, while the latter has just been released. Free Fire announced the arrival of the new firearm via a social media post.

Woodpecker in Free Fire: All you need to know about the new in-game weapon

The social media post read:

“Survivors, A new weapon has just entered the battlefield! 🔫 Don’t be fooled by its name, the M21 Woodpecker, may sound harmless but this weapon surely does pack a punch! With high armor-piercing abilities, it is known to be precise and deadly. ☠️ Find the Woodpecker now and try it out in Classic Mode!”

As per this social media post, the players will be able to find the firearm in the classic mode. The gun is placed in the Rifle’s category.

Woodpecker (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The description of the weapon on the official website of Free Fire reads:

“The M21 Woodpecker uses AR ammo, has high armor piercing abilities, and is known to be precise and deadly.”

Here are the in-game stats of the game.

DAMAGE: 85

RATE OF FIRE: 39

RANGE: 63

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 12

ACCURACY: 69

MOVEMENT SPEED: 62

ARMOR PENETRATION: 75

ATTACHMENTS: Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine and Stock

(The stats of the weapon are taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire.)

You can click here to visit the official website of Free Fire.

The weapon could prove to be quite useful in mid to long-range battles due to its solid damage and decent fire rate.

