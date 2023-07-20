Wordle today July 21 answers & hints (Wordle #762)

Wordle #762 for today, July 21, is here and it surely is a well-built option. Originating from old English, this five-letter adjective is often used to describe a strong and heavy-built person. It might not be as easily guessable as some of the previous options, however, it might not be too hard for someone well-versed in words. With that being said, let's take a closer look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle July 21 answers

The Wordle (#762) answer for July 21 is BURLY.

Burly is an adjective used for something of a bigger and stronger build. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of burly is:

(of a person) large and strong; heavily built.

Synonyms of burly are strapping, well-built, and sturdy. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

I saw a burly figure approaching

Wordle hints for today, July 21

The Wordle #762 hints for today, July 21, are as follows:

#762 starts with the letter B

#762 ends with the letter Y

#762 contains the letter R

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.