Wordle today July 22 answers & hints (Wordle #763)

Wordle #763 for today July 22 is here, and it sure is a cold one. The past tense of a matter-changing verb, this five-letter word is often described as liquids becoming solid. Originating from the old Germanic language, this has become synonymous with the English language over the years. Today's answer is quite an easy guess if one is aware of its tense. With that being said, let's take a look at the answers and hints for today's puzzle.

Wordle July 22 answers

The Wordle (#763) answer for July 22 is FROZE.

Froze is the past tense verb of freeze, meaning a liquid matter changing its state to solid by decreasing temperature. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of froze is:

(with reference to a liquid) turn or be turned into ice or another solid as a result of extreme cold.

Synonyms of froze are deep-freeze, quick-freeze, and freeze-dried. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

In the winter the milk froze

Wordle hints for today, July 22

The Wordle #763 hints for today, July 22, are as follows:

#763 starts with the letter F

#763 ends with the letter E

#763 contains the letter Z

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

