Wordle today July 24 answers & hints (Wordle #765)

Wordle #765 for today July 24 is here, and it is a perfect description for this casual puzzle game itself. This five-letter word describes an activity one does to pass the time or for fun. From hiking to playing video games, this word can be used to describe a number of activities that people all over the world engage in. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Wordle July 24 answers

The Wordle (#765) answer for July 24 is HOBBY.

Hobby is a noun used for activities one does for fun or leisure. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of hobby is:

An activity done regularly in one's leisure time for pleasure.

Synonyms of hobby are pastime, leisure activity, and leisure pursuit. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

Her hobbies are reading and gardening.

Wordle hints for today, July 24

The Wordle #765 hints for today, July 24, are as follows:

#765 starts with the letter H

#765 ends with the letter Y

#765 contains the letter O

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

