World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - What are the new recruit-a-friend rewards?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 offered players several new reasons to consider the recruit-a-friend program. In the past, it offered a few benefits, but it didn’t feel as valuable to either person involved. This latest update has offered something new to the community members who take part in the system as they can bring in new blood.

Further, they bring back some of their friends who played the hit MMO earlier. There’s never been a better time to play, so the developers have made it worth a player’s while to return.

From cool cosmetics to mounts, and even a free WoW subscription time, this new system offers some pretty fantastic rewards for players new and old alike.

World of Warcraft’s recruit-a-friend system receives a massive update

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has done a great deal to return the goodwill and joy to players around the world. The latest update 10.0.7 added several new features to the game, as well as improved old ones. These include the game’s lacking recruit-a-friend system.

Accessing the system is easier than ever, as well. All you have to do is open the friends' tab, and click “Recruit-a-Friend,” and from there, you can start recruiting their friends. At that point, you will generate a unique link that can be used by up to four friends every 30 days. Each month, you can refresh it and invite other people back to the game.

Players who are bound in this system can summon one another each half hour, similar to how a hearthstone is used. This makes it easy to do content together in World of Warcraft. It also has the “Party Sync” feature, which makes sure that you aren’t phased out of the content. You can also replay quests that you have already done to aid your recruit-a-friend pals.

Perhaps most importantly of all, this system has new rewards! From minions to mounts, and even free game time, it rewards you whenever a recruited friend buys in-game time (up to 10 recruited friends simultaneously). Here are the rewards available to you - as long as you also have active game time.

Recruit-a-friend rewards

Volatile Self-Driving Toolbox (1 month - minion)

(1 month - minion) Shredderizing Glove (2 months - cosmetic fist weapon)

(2 months - cosmetic fist weapon) Sappy Buddy (3 months - cosmetic minion)

(3 months - cosmetic minion) Free 30 days of WoW Game Time (4 months - free game time)

(4 months - free game time) S.C.A.N.N.E.R. Mk3 (5 months - cosmetic helmet)

(5 months - cosmetic helmet) Rocket Shredder 9001 (6 months - 2-person flying mount)

The Rocket Shredder 9001 is a particularly great reward since it’s another 2-person mount. This will make doing content together in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight easier than ever. There are only a select number of these in the game, and some can be incredibly challenging or expensive to unlock.

After the six-month period ends, you will receive a further 30-days of free game time for every three months your friends pay for. This caps out at 12 months of game time for each friend, but you still have to have an active subscription to receive this reward, like all the others.

The new recruit-a-friend program is incredibly easy to use in World of Warcraft. It honestly brings fun rewards that range from cool cosmetics to simply having a free month to play with your friends. There has simply never been a better time to play WoW, which you can read more about in this review of the Dragonflight expansion.

Poll : 0 votes