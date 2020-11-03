WoW streamer steps into 'sunlight' and instantly regrets it; the internet hits back with 'vampire' jokes!

In the past, we have spoken about multiple hilarious streamer-related incidents. Viewers of most notable streamers are always on the lookout for funny incidents that they can mock and make fun of. While these events often end up going overboard, most situations end up tickling the funny bones.

Recently, we saw streamer DKane engaging with three colleagues when an amusing incident occurred in the background. DKane is the brother of the hugely popular streamer Chance Morris, i.e., ‘Sodapoppin,’ a famous World of Warcraft streamer who has had a rather interesting career so far.

WoW streamer regrets stepping into ‘sunlight’; netizens come up with ‘vampire’ jokes

In a recent stream, DKane was conversing with fellow streamers kbubblez, SlikeR, and Lord_Kirk. In the background, fans could see broadcaster Asmongold walking up to DKane’s setup.

Asmongold is another popular World of Warcraft streamer with around 1.7 million followers on Twitch.

He walked towards the streamer rather confidently but ran into a somewhat unpredictable problem. Asmongold could not stand the sunlight that he suddenly got exposed to and simply turned around when he walked into the light.

Within moments, Asmongold had walked out the way he came from and went to the ground floor. The sunlight had proved so excruciating that he did not even think of checking out DKane’s stream.

This act led to some obvious jokes on the Twitch voice chat.

Image Credits: Twitch Lyfe, YouTube

People compared Asmongold to a vampire and said that he would have died had he not walked away from the sunlight. The same kind of jokes were made on YouTube as well, as people cheekily ended up commenting that they did not know ‘vampires’ existed in real life.

Image Credits: Twitch Lyfe, YouTube

What makes the incident funnier is that DKane himself did not notice Asmongold’s reaction in the background, although he did turn around when the streamer had initially walked into the room.

Watch the entire video below:

