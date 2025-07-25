Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 1.3 update patch notes (July 24, 2025) - Optimizations, Fixes, and more

Leenzee and 505 Games have published the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 1.3 update patch notes, which highlight the changes that were introduced with the latest update. Bai Wuchang has definitely had a rocky start to her adventures, as the game has been suffering from inconsistent performance reported by users, which has hindered the experience.This article will cover the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 1.3 update patch notes, which were introduced on July 24, 2025, for the PC version of the game.Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 1.3 update patch notesLeenzee's Souls-like title has seen a rocky launch, as the inconsistent performance has seen people leaving Negative Reviews for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the Steam marketplace. The developers have introduced a set of updates that aim to fix these issues as of July 24.Here is the complete list of changes that were introduced with the latest Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 1.3 update patch notes.Performance Related OptimizationsLow Latency Mode is now a manual toggle in the Options menu. It will no longer be enabled by default.Supersampling resolution limits have been adjusted on select GPU models to prevent unintended performance degradation.VRAM optimization for lower-end GPUs:For GPUs with 8GB or less VRAM, memory-saving optimization is now applied across all texture quality levels.For GPUs with more than 8GB VRAM, this optimization applies only when texture quality is set to Low.These changes improve stability and reduce crashes or stuttering caused by insufficient video memory.Bug Fixes &amp; Stability ImprovementsFixed a crash that could occur immediately after the company logo during game startup.Resolved execution stutter affecting select hardware configurations during finisher animations.Fixed issues related to both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition – after the patch update, players of both versions will receive the correct content rewards. Players who have already purchased the Deluxe Edition package will need to log in again and claim the reward at the donation box located in Reverent Temple.All WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers owners will receive the Original Soundtrack DLC for free as compensation.Gameplay Balance AdjustmentsChapter 2 – Landmine Encounter Rebalancing:Reduced the number of landmines and adjusted their damage output to create a more fair and enjoyable challenge.The developers have also announced that they are working on a more extensive patch that will be released in the coming days. But in the meantime, you can contact their customer support to report any technical issues that might not have been resolved with the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 1.3 update.