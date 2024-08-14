Wuthering Waves redeem codes can provide you with Astrites, Shell Credits, and other useful resources easily without completing any associated objectives. With the newest 1.2 update's release in August 2024, there are multiple active codes that you can use within the game.

This article lists all active Wuthering Waves 1.2 redeem codes and how to use them.

Wuthering Waves 1.2 redeem codes and rewards

Here is a list of all Wuthering Waves 1.2 redeem codes active in September 2024 and their associated rewards:

WUTHERINGGIFT : Astrite x50, Premium Resonance Potion x2, Medium Revival Inhaler x2, Medium Energy Bag x2, Shell Credit x15000

: Astrite x50, Premium Resonance Potion x2, Medium Revival Inhaler x2, Medium Energy Bag x2, Shell Credit x15000 DCARD3VN7M : Medium Resonance Potion x5, Medium Energy Core x5, Shell Credits x5000

: Medium Resonance Potion x5, Medium Energy Core x5, Shell Credits x5000 BAHAMUTKXMHM : Medium Resonance Potion x5, Medium Energy Core x5, Shell Credits x5000

: Medium Resonance Potion x5, Medium Energy Core x5, Shell Credits x5000 PTTMYZSOM: Medium Resonance Potion x5, Medium Energy Core x5, Shell Credits x5000

Trending

It is recommended that you redeem the above codes at the earliest to not miss out on the rewards as they will expire after a certain period. You can use these free resources to summon and level up the featured characters of v1.2, Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao.

Read more: Wuthering Waves 1.2 patch to give away free Xiangli Yao to all players

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

Open the Redemption Code dialog box from the Other Settings menu (Image via Kuro Games)

It is quite easy to use redemption codes in Wuthering Waves and can be easily done from within the game.

Tap on the top-right corner or press the ESC key to open the Pause menu.

Open Settings from the bottom-right corner.

Go to the Other Settings from the tab on the left-hand side.

Click on Redeem here to open the Redemption Code dialog box.

Enter the code and click Confirm.

Repeat the above steps for the remaining codes.

Also read: Top 7 features coming to Wuthering Waves 1.2 update

Recently expired codes

Currently, there are no redeem codes that have expired during version 1.2. This section will be updated as the update progresses.

Keep an eye on this article as it will be updated with newly released codes and their rewards throughout the 1.2 patch. For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!