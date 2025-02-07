Wuthering Waves 2.1 characters and reruns

The upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.1 update will release two new 5-star characters from Rinascita, namely Phoebe and Brant. The former will debut in the first phase and the latter in the second. Additionally, Rovers can look forward to Changli's first rerun banner, one of the most popular characters in the community. Overall, all the characters in version 2.1 are amazing, and pulling for either one of them will be good for the account.

This article will cover all the new and rerun character banners in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.1 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 new characters and rerun banners

New characters

Phoebe and Brant are the new characters in version 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of all the new playable characters in version 2.1:

Phase I - Phoebe (5-star Spectro - Rectifier)

(5-star Spectro - Rectifier) Phase II - Brant (5-star Fusion - Sword)

Both new Resonators are 5-star units and will be available on the banners for a limited time. Phoebe is an Acolyte of the Order of the Deep and will debut in the first half, which will begin on February 13, 2025. She is a Spectro unit that uses a Rectifier.

Meanwhile, Brant is the captain of the Fool's Troupe and will be released in the second phase, which will begin on March 6, 2025, assuming Kuro Games follows the six-week cycle similar to version 2.0. This also means that each banner will only be available for three weeks.

Rerun character

Changli will get her first rerun banner in version 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are all the characters who will get rerun banners, including the 4-star units:

Phase I

Lumi (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Chixia (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Aalto (4-star Aero)

Phase II

Changli (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Youhu (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

The first half of version 2.1 will not feature any 5-star rerun banner. However, players can look forward to Changli's first rerun in the second phase. She is one of the best main DPS units in the game and players can also go for her if they want a Fusion DPS unit or just like her as a character.

Some of the 4-star characters, such as Mortefi, Lumi, and Youhu are pretty decent, and getting them won't hurt since they can be good in F2P teams.

