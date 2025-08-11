Wuthering Waves 2.6 expected livestream announcements

Kuro Games has announced a Preview Special Broadcast for Wuthering Waves 2.6, which will air on August 16, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the new content from the upcoming version. This will include new character gameplay showcases, weapons, events, story content, and banners. Additionally, they are expected to release new livestream codes that can be redeemed for Astrite rewards.This article explores some things players can expect to be announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.Note: Some of the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.Announcements expected in Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestreamNew character showcasesAugusta and Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)Version 2.6 will release two new playable characters, named Augusta and Iuno. The former is a 5-star Electro unit that uses a Broadblade, while the latter is a 5-star Aero unit that uses Gauntlets. The livestream will showcase more of their gameplay abilities, such as their Resonance Skills and Liberations.New weapons Weapon preview + 5 new BP weapons via Jinhsi Leaks by u/BlueWallBlackTile in WutheringWavesLeaks Since Iuno and Augusta are 5-star characters, they will get new signature weapons. Additionally, leaks from Jinhsi Leaks show five new Battle Pass weapons will likely be added in version 2.6. Rovers can look forward to more details about them during the livestream.Banners 2.6 Banners by u/BlueWallBlackTile in WutheringWavesLeaks The livestream will also officially reveal the banners for Wuwa 2.6. According to leaks by Seele Leaks, here are the expected banners for the next version:Phase IAugust (5-star Electro)Carlotta (5-star Glacio)Yuanwu (4-star Electro)Chixia (4-star Fusion)Youhu (4-star Glacio)Phase IIIuno (5-star Aero)Ciaccona (5-star Aero)Aalto (4-star Aero)Baizhi (4-star Glacio)Taoqi (4-star Havoc)New areaThe livestream announcement teases a new, unnamed area in Rinascita. It is expected to be located south of Septimont.EventsThere will be several new events in Wuthering Waves 2.6. During the livestream, the officials will reveal them all. Some are likely to be recurring ones, such as the 7-day login event.Story contentVersion 2.6 will also release new main story acts and feature Iuno and Augusta as main characters. More details will be revealed during the livestream.Livestream codesLivestream code rewards (Image via Kuro Games)Players can also look forward to new livestream codes. Redeeming them will offer rewards of up to 300 Astrites and character level-up materials.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.