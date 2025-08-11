Wuthering Waves 2.6 expected livestream announcements

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 11, 2025 10:28 GMT
Announcements expected in Wuwa 2.6 livestream (Image via Kuro Games)
This article looks at some announcements expected during the Wuwa 2.6 livestream (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has announced a Preview Special Broadcast for Wuthering Waves 2.6, which will air on August 16, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the new content from the upcoming version. This will include new character gameplay showcases, weapons, events, story content, and banners. Additionally, they are expected to release new livestream codes that can be redeemed for Astrite rewards.

This article explores some things players can expect to be announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.

Note: Some of the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Announcements expected in Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream

New character showcases

Augusta and Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)
Version 2.6 will release two new playable characters, named Augusta and Iuno. The former is a 5-star Electro unit that uses a Broadblade, while the latter is a 5-star Aero unit that uses Gauntlets. The livestream will showcase more of their gameplay abilities, such as their Resonance Skills and Liberations.

New weapons

Since Iuno and Augusta are 5-star characters, they will get new signature weapons. Additionally, leaks from Jinhsi Leaks show five new Battle Pass weapons will likely be added in version 2.6. Rovers can look forward to more details about them during the livestream.

Banners

The livestream will also officially reveal the banners for Wuwa 2.6. According to leaks by Seele Leaks, here are the expected banners for the next version:

Phase I

  • August (5-star Electro)
  • Carlotta (5-star Glacio)
  • Yuanwu (4-star Electro)
  • Chixia (4-star Fusion)
  • Youhu (4-star Glacio)

Phase II

  • Iuno (5-star Aero)
  • Ciaccona (5-star Aero)
  • Aalto (4-star Aero)
  • Baizhi (4-star Glacio)
  • Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

New area

The livestream announcement teases a new, unnamed area in Rinascita. It is expected to be located south of Septimont.

Events

There will be several new events in Wuthering Waves 2.6. During the livestream, the officials will reveal them all. Some are likely to be recurring ones, such as the 7-day login event.

Story content

Version 2.6 will also release new main story acts and feature Iuno and Augusta as main characters. More details will be revealed during the livestream.

Livestream codes

Livestream code rewards (Image via Kuro Games)
Players can also look forward to new livestream codes. Redeeming them will offer rewards of up to 300 Astrites and character level-up materials.

