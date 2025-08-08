Wuthering Waves 2.6 new Battle Pass weapons leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 08, 2025 13:50 GMT
New Battle Pass weapons leaked (Image via Kuro Games)
New Battle Pass weapons leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is expected to be released around the end of August 2025, and new leaks suggest that the version might release new sets of Battle Pass weapons. A reliable source has also leaked the stats and passive effects of all five weapons in the game, and fortunately, they all seem to have Crit Rate or Crit DMG second stats, which makes them better than the previous set.

This article will list all five new Battle Pass weapons and their stats in Wuthering Waves, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

New Battle Pass weapons in Wuthering Waves 2.6 leaked

Based on the beta leaks via Jinhsi Leaks, Wuthering Waves will likely release a new set of Battle Pass weapons in the upcoming version 2.6. The leaker has also shared all the stats and effects of these weapons, and they all look pretty amazing.

Here are all the new Battle Pass weapons, along with their stats and effects at level 90 Syntonization Rank 1, as per the leaks:

Aureate Zenith (Broadblade)

  • Base ATK: 413
  • Second stat: Crit DMG 40.5%
  • Passive effect: The character's ATK increases by 7.2% and gains 10.8% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus for 15s after casting Resonance Liberation.
Feather Edge (Sword)

  • Base ATK: 413
  • Second stat: Crit Rate 20.3%
  • Passive effect: The character's ATK increases by 7.2% and gains 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus for 15s after casting Resonance Liberation.

Solar Flame (Pistols)

  • Base ATK: 413
  • Second stat: Crit Rate 20.3%
  • Passive effect: Dealing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack DMG increases ATK by 2.25% and grants 2.25% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus for 7s. This effect can be triggered once every second and stacked up to 4 times.

Aether Strike (Gauntlets)

  • Base ATK: 413
  • Second stat: Crit DMG 40.5%
  • Passive effect: The wielder's ATK increases by 7.2% and gains 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus for 15s after casting Resonance Liberation.

Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)

  • Base ATK: 413
  • Second stat: Crit DMG 40.5%
  • Passive effect: The wielder's ATK increases by 9% and gains 9% Basic Attack DMG Bonus for 10s after casting Resonance Skill.

The Sword and Pistols have Crit Rate second stat, while the other have Crit DMG. Additionally, each weapon provides a significant damage bonus to the wielder, making them better than the original five Battle Pass weapons.

4-star Crit stat weapons are rare in Wuthering Waves, so the new Battle Pass weapons can be amazing options for players who don't have a signature weapon. That said, since these are Battle Pass weapons, they won't be accessible to F2P players.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.






