Wuthering Waves 2.6 new Echoes and their skills leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 08, 2025 12:18 GMT
New Echoes in Version 2.6 leaked (Image via Kuro Games)
New Echoes in Version 2.6 leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

New leaks online suggest that at least four new Echoes will likely be added in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Two of them are Cost 4, and the remaining two are Cost 3 Echoes. They are also expected to have one of the new Sonata Effects that will be added in the next update.

Ad

In this article, Rovers can learn more about these Echoes and their skills in Wuthering Waves, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

New Echoes and their skills in Wuthering Waves 2.6 leaked

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the leaks via Jinhsi Leaks, Wuthering Waves 2.6 is expected to release at least four new Echoes. This also includes a Phantom version of a powerful existing Echo in the game.

Here are all four new Echoes and their skills in Wuwa, as per the leaks:

The False Sovereign (Cost 4)

  • Transform into the False Sovereign and dash forward in a spinning strike, dealing 74.25% Electro DMG 4 times.
  • The character with this Echo equipped in the main slot gains 12% Electro DMG Bonus and 12% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus. Upon casting Intro Skill, summon Overflowing Tidal Blight to deal 405% Havoc DMG. Starts with 2 charges. Gains 1 charge every 15 seconds, up to 2 charges.
Ad

Lady of the Sea (Cost 4)

  • Summon a Tidestorm to deal 202.5% Aero DMG ten times and 12% Aero DMG one time to the enemies.
  • The character with this Echo equipped in the main slot gains 12% Aero DMG Bonus and 25% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus.

Phantom: Kerasaur (Cost 3)

  • Transform into Kerasaur to leap into the air and slam down, dealing 268.2% Aero DMG. Shortly after hitting the target, cast Echo Skill again to charge at the target, dealing 268.2% Aero DMG.
  • The character with this Echo equipped in the main slot gains a 12% Aero DMG bonus and a 12% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus.
Ad

Corrosaurus (Cost 3)

  • Summon a Corrosaurus to attack the enemies, dealing 273.6% Fusion DMG.
  • The character with this Echo equipped in the main slot gains 12% Fusion DMG Bonus and 20% Echo Skill DMG Bonus.

Since the Echo skills info is from the beta, they are subject to change. More details will be available once the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is released.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications