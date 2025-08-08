Wuthering Waves 2.6 new Echoes and their skills leaked

New leaks online suggest that at least four new Echoes will likely be added in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Two of them are Cost 4, and the remaining two are Cost 3 Echoes. They are also expected to have one of the new Sonata Effects that will be added in the next update.In this article, Rovers can learn more about these Echoes and their skills in Wuthering Waves, as per the leaks.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.New Echoes and their skills in Wuthering Waves 2.6 leaked WW 2.6 - New Sonata Effects and Echoes via Jinhsi Leaks by u/KarlSQuent in WutheringWavesLeaks According to the leaks via Jinhsi Leaks, Wuthering Waves 2.6 is expected to release at least four new Echoes. This also includes a Phantom version of a powerful existing Echo in the game.Here are all four new Echoes and their skills in Wuwa, as per the leaks:The False Sovereign (Cost 4)Transform into the False Sovereign and dash forward in a spinning strike, dealing 74.25% Electro DMG 4 times.The character with this Echo equipped in the main slot gains 12% Electro DMG Bonus and 12% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus. Upon casting Intro Skill, summon Overflowing Tidal Blight to deal 405% Havoc DMG. Starts with 2 charges. Gains 1 charge every 15 seconds, up to 2 charges.Lady of the Sea (Cost 4)Summon a Tidestorm to deal 202.5% Aero DMG ten times and 12% Aero DMG one time to the enemies.The character with this Echo equipped in the main slot gains 12% Aero DMG Bonus and 25% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus.Phantom: Kerasaur (Cost 3)Transform into Kerasaur to leap into the air and slam down, dealing 268.2% Aero DMG. Shortly after hitting the target, cast Echo Skill again to charge at the target, dealing 268.2% Aero DMG.The character with this Echo equipped in the main slot gains a 12% Aero DMG bonus and a 12% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus.Corrosaurus (Cost 3)Summon a Corrosaurus to attack the enemies, dealing 273.6% Fusion DMG.The character with this Echo equipped in the main slot gains 12% Fusion DMG Bonus and 20% Echo Skill DMG Bonus.Since the Echo skills info is from the beta, they are subject to change. More details will be available once the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is released.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.