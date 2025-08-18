Wuthering Waves 2.6 maintenance start and end time

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 18, 2025 09:41 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.6 maintenance schedule (Image via Kuro Games)
The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is set to be released on August 28, 2025, and the developers have officially announced the maintenance schedule for the new update. Just like the previous updates, the maintenance will last seven hours, and players won't be able to log in to the game during this period.

This article will cover the update maintenance schedule for Wuthering Waves 2.6 across different time zones.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 update maintenance schedule

The maintenance for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will begin on August 28, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8) and end on August 28, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). During this period, the servers will be offline and players won't be able to log in to the game.

Here's the maintenance schedule for the WuWa 2.6 update in different time zones:

America (August 27, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 1 pm - 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 2 pm - 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 3 pm - 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 4 pm - 11 pm
Europe (August 27 - August 28, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 9 pm - 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10 pm - 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 11 pm - 6 am

Asia (August 28, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 am - 8:30 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 4 am - 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 5 am - 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 5 am - 12 pm

Once the servers are back online, players can check their in-game mailboxes to collect Astrites as compensation from the developers for the downtime caused by the maintenance. If the maintenance is extended, Rovers will receive more compensation accordingly, although it is unlikely to happen.

What to expect in Wuthering Waves 2.6

Here's everything that players can look forward to in version 2.6:

  • New characters - Iuno and Augusta
  • New weapons - Iuno's and Augusta's weapons, and Battle Pass weapons
  • Rerun banners - Carlotta, Shorekeeper, and Ciaccona
  • Main story acts -By Sun's Burning Hand and By Moon's Fated Light
  • New Sonata Effects - Crown of Valor and Law of Harmony
  • New Echoes
  • New location - Sanguis Plateaus
  • Qol optimizations
  • Tactical Holograms - Lady of the Sea

Additionally, there will be a bunch of new events, including two login events, which will give away 15 Radiant Tides, 10 Forging Tides, and five Lustrous Tides.

Also read: Version 2.6 events and rewards

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

