Wuthering Waves 2.6 maintenance start and end time

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is set to be released on August 28, 2025, and the developers have officially announced the maintenance schedule for the new update. Just like the previous updates, the maintenance will last seven hours, and players won't be able to log in to the game during this period.This article will cover the update maintenance schedule for Wuthering Waves 2.6 across different time zones.Wuthering Waves 2.6 update maintenance scheduleThe maintenance for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will begin on August 28, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8) and end on August 28, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). During this period, the servers will be offline and players won't be able to log in to the game.Here's the maintenance schedule for the WuWa 2.6 update in different time zones:America (August 27, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 1 pm - 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 2 pm - 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 3 pm - 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 4 pm - 11 pmEurope (August 27 - August 28, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 9 pm - 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 10 pm - 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 11 pm - 6 amAsia (August 28, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 am - 8:30 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 4 am - 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 5 am - 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 5 am - 12 pmOnce the servers are back online, players can check their in-game mailboxes to collect Astrites as compensation from the developers for the downtime caused by the maintenance. If the maintenance is extended, Rovers will receive more compensation accordingly, although it is unlikely to happen.What to expect in Wuthering Waves 2.6Here's everything that players can look forward to in version 2.6:New characters - Iuno and AugustaNew weapons - Iuno's and Augusta's weapons, and Battle Pass weaponsRerun banners - Carlotta, Shorekeeper, and CiacconaMain story acts -By Sun's Burning Hand and By Moon's Fated LightNew Sonata Effects - Crown of Valor and Law of HarmonyNew EchoesNew location - Sanguis PlateausQol optimizationsTactical Holograms - Lady of the SeaAdditionally, there will be a bunch of new events, including two login events, which will give away 15 Radiant Tides, 10 Forging Tides, and five Lustrous Tides.Also read: Version 2.6 events and rewardsFollow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.