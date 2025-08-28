Wuthering Waves 2.6 Sonata Effects and how to farm them

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update has released two new Sonata Effects - the Crown of Valor and Law of Harmony. Both are 3-piece sets, and Rovers can only farm the Echoes that have these effects from the Nightmare Nests in Sanguis Plateus. These Sonata Effects are also the best sets for Augusta and Iuno, the new 5-star characters in version 2.6.

This article details all the bonuses of the Crown of Valor and Law of Harmony Sonata Effects, and explains how to obtain them in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 Sonata Effects bonuses and farming locations

Crown of Valor

Crown of Valor Sonata Effect (Image via Kuro Games)

The Crown of Valor Sonata Effect has the following bonuses on its 3-piece set:

Upon gaining a Shield, increase the Resonator's ATK by 6% and Crit. DMG by 4% for 4s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and stacks up to 5 times.

This set will work on any Resonator that can create a shield. At max stacks, the character will gain a 30% ATK and 20% Crit DMG bonuses, which are amazing. Crown of Valor is easily the best set for Augusta, Iuno, and even Jianxin.

The Wastelands Nightmare Nest - Crown of Valor Echoes farming spot (Image via Kuro Games)

Rovers can farm the Echoes with the Crown of Valor Sonata Effect from The Wastelands Nightmare Nest located southwest of the Rustblood Pass. Clearing the challenge for the first time will fetch you 20 Astrites.

Law of Harmony

Law of Harmony Sonata Effect (Image via Kuro Games)

The Law of Harmony Sonata Effect is also a 3-piece set, and has the following bonuses:

Casting Echo Skill grants 30% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus to the caster for 4s.

Additionally, all Resonators in the team gain 4% Echo Skill DMG Bonus for 30s, stacking up to 4 times. Echoes of the same name can only trigger this effect once. The record of Echo triggering this effect is cleared along with this effect. At 4 stacks, casting Echo Skill again resets the duration of this effect.

This set buffs the character's Heavy Attack DMG and Echo Skill DMG bonuses. Law of Harmony can be a good option for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves since she relies on Echo Skill DMG.

Tideline Verge Nightmare Next - Law of Harmony farming location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Nightmare Nest to farm the Echoes with the Law of Harmony Sonata Effects can be found southwest of the Tetragon Temple.

