Wuthering Waves 2.7 events and rewards

Wuthering Waves has announced all the events in the upcoming version 2.7. The new update will be released on October 9, 2025, and will feature six special events. Half of them are recurring, so most players would already be familiar with them. Rovers can participate in these events to obtain in-game rewards, such as Astrites, Radiant Tides, and Lustrous Tides.
This article will cover all the events that will be released in Wuthering Waves 2.7.
All events in the Wuthering Waves 2.7
Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier
Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier is a combat event in version 2.7. During the event, you will team up with Ciaccona, Galbrena, and Iuno and take part in a simulation drill against Dark Tide enemies. There will be new combat mechanics that will allow Rovers to equip weapons that will auto-attack nearby opponents.
Here are all the rewards that can be obtained in Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier:
- Astrite
- Event-exclusive Sigil and Avatar - Lighthouse and Blake Bloom
- Echo Modifier
- Premium Tuner
Gifts of Approaching Dawn
Gifts of Approaching Dawn is a recurring login event during which players can log into the game to obtain five Radiant Tides and five Lustrous Tides.
Gifts of Ink Song
Gifts of Ink Song is another limited-time login event in version 2.7. It will be available alongside Qiuyuan's banner in the second phase, and players can obtain the following rewards from this:
- Astrite x 300
- Premium Tuner x 100
- Shell Credit x 200000
- Premium Sealed Tube x10
Freeze Frame: Action Highlights
Freeze Frame: Action Highlights is a combat photography event during which Rovers will receive new photo challenges, and they will need to capture certain moves of the Resonator subjects. Players can also apply different filters to the photographs to add an extra touch.
Listed below are the rewards that can be obtained in Freeze Frame Action Highlights:
- Astrite
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Energy Tube
- Forgery Advanced Supply
Lollo Campaign: Ice Savior
A new iteration of the Lollo Campaign will be available in version 2.7. Rovers can obtain the following rewards from the event:
- Astrite
- Lustrous Tide
- Premium Tuner
- Forgery Premium Supply
- Shell Credit
- Premium Resonance Potion
Septimont Weather Forecast
Septimont Weather Forecast is a platforming event during which Rovers must collect surveillance datasets across the rugged terrain of Septimont. Here are the rewards for completing it:
- Astrite
- Advanced Resonance Potion
- Advanced Energy Tube
- Forgery Advanced Supply
- Advanced Enclosure Tank
The exact schedule of all the events in Wuthering Waves 2.7 will be revealed a few days before the update is released.
