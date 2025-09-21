Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream code release date and countdown

Kuro Games has announced a Preview Special Broadcast for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 update. The show will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels on September 26, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the livestream, officials will share new codes that players can redeem to receive in-game rewards, including Astrites, Shell Credit, and level-up materials.
This article covers the release timings for the Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream and explains how to redeem the codes.
Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes release details
The Wuthering Waves 2.7 Special Preview will be livestreamed on September 26, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). While the broadcast will reveal all the content in the upcoming update, Rovers can also look forward to new livestream codes to get rewards of up to 300 Astrites.
The broadcast timing may differ for each player depending on their location, so here's a WuWa 2.7 livestream schedule across different time zones:
America (September 26, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7 am
Europe (September 26, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1 pm
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2 pm
Asia (September 26, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 4:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): 7 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 8 pm
Additionally, players can check out the universal countdown below to know the exact time until the WuWa 2.7 livestream begins:
Rovers can watch the WuWa 2.7 livestream on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels.
How to redeem WuWa livestream codes
There's only one way to redeem a code in Wuthering Waves, and that is to do it via in-game settings. Rovers can follow these steps to redeem the livestream codes:
- Launch the game and open the pause menu.
- Go to Settings.
- Open the Other Settings section.
- Select Redemption Code.
- Enter the valid code and press Confirm.
You will receive the rewards almost immediately after redeeming the codes, and they can be collected from the in-game mailbox. Do note that the codes are valid only for a couple of days after release, so redeem them as early as possible.
