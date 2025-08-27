The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, officially launched on August 28, 2025, has introduced new characters, story quests, and multiple events, which will fetch some much-needed rewards. Kuro Games is also expected to roll out fresh redemption codes throughout the patch, awarding Astrite, Shell Credit, and other goodies.
This article lists all the active Wuthering Waves 2.6 codes.
Wuthering Waves 2.6 redeem codes and rewards
Listed below are the redemption codes that are currently active in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update:
- WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000
Note: This list will be updated with new codes upon discovery.
WUTHERINGGIFT is a perpetually active code, meaning it doesn't have an expiry date. However, you can redeem it once per account.
Most redemption codes do come with an expiration window. Hence, players are advised to claim them quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources.
How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves 2.6
Kuro Games has added an in-game feature that lets you redeem codes with a few simple steps:
- Launch the game from any device.
- Use proper credentials to log in to your account.
- Once the character appears on the screen, click on the icon located in the top-right corner or press the ESC button on your keyboard to bring up the Pause menu.
- Now open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.
- Navigate to the Other Settings tab.
- Find and click on the Redemption Code button. Doing so will open a pop-up window.
- Insert a code in the blank area.
- Click on Confirm to exchange the rewards.
- Use the above steps to redeem the remaining livestream codes.
Be sure to claim the rewards from the in-game mailbox once you complete the code redemption process.
Recently expired Wuthering Waves codes
- SOLARISSEASIDESTORY: 90 x Astrites
- SUMMERSHALLNOTFADE: 90 x Astrites
- SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5
- FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
- AGONISON: Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2
- 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3
- EVERFLOWING: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
- WITHYOU: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5
- WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000
- WHOAMI: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000
- LEVIATHAN: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2
- IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2
- DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
- BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
