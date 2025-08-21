All new characters and weapons in Wuthering Waves 2.6

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is right around the corner, and it will introduce two new characters and multiple weapons. The special program premiered on August 16, 2025, and offered a much-required glimpse at everything the patch has in store. Based on the official information, Augusta and Iuno, along with their signature options, will be featured in version 2.6 banners.
This article further explores the new characters and weapons from WuWa 2.6.
All new characters heading to Wuthering Waves 2.6
The Wuthering Waves 2.6 banner will feature two new 5-star Resonators, along with three rerun characters. Yes, there will be 5 limited-time banners in the update, with Augusta debuting in Phase 1. Her kit contains powerful Heavy Attacks and AoE electro damage, which makes her a perfect fit for the DPS role.
The high priestess Iuno will also take the center stage as a new 5-star unit. She has been confirmed to arrive in the update’s second phase. Iuno can seamlessly switch between two stances to access different abilities. She is both an agile ranged fighter and a healer.
The WuWa 2.6 banner phases and the characters obtainable from them are specified below:
Phase 1
- 5-stars: Augusta (Broadblade, Electro), Carlotta (Pistols, Glacio), and The Shorekeeper (Rectifier, Spectro)
- 4-stars: Youhu (Gauntlets, Glacio), Chixia (Pistols, Fusion), and Yuanwu (Gauntlets, Electro)
Phase 2
- 5-stars: Iuno (Gauntlets, Aero) and Ciaccona (Pistols, Aero)
- 4-stars: Taoqi (Broadblade, Havoc), Aalto (Pistols, Aero), and Baizhi (Rectifier, Glacio)
Among them, Carlotta, Shorekeeper, and Ciaccona are the rerun characters, who have received an exclusive banner in the previous patch.
All new weapons heading to Wuthering Waves 2.6
The Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream has showcased all the new weapons featured in the next patch. The banners will basically bring in the signature options of the 5-star characters. Agusta wields a broadblade called Thunderflare Dominion, whereas Moongazer's Sigil rectifier belongs to Iuno.
The update will also add new 4-star weapons to the battle pass under each archetype. You can obtain them from the premium tier only after reaching level 30. Here are all the new battle pass weapons in version 2.6:
- Feather Edge (Sword)
- Aureate Zenith (Broadblade)
- Solar Flame (Pistol)
- Aether Strike (Gauntlet)
- Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)
Remember that these weapons will offer slightly better attributes compared to other 4-star picks in the game. In fact, all of them roll with either a CRIT Rate or a CRIT DMG substat.
