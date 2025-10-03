Wuthering Waves 2.7 maintenance start and end time

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update will be released on October 9, 2025, and the developers have announced the maintenance schedule for the new version. As always, the update maintenance will last seven hours, and players will not be able to log in to the game during this time. Additionally, Rovers will be compensated with Astrites and Crystal Solvent once the downtime is over.
This article will cover the maintenance starting and ending times for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 update.
Wuthering Waves 2.7 update maintenance schedule
The update maintenance for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is scheduled to begin on October 9, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8) and will end on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The servers will be offline during this period, and Rovers will be unable to log in to the game. Therefore, it is recommended that players complete any unfinished tasks beforehand.
Here's a list of the starting and ending times of the update maintenance for Wuthering Waves 2.7:
America (October 8, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 1 pm - 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 2 pm - 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 3 pm - 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 4 pm - 11 pm
Europe (October 8, 2025 - October 9, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 9 pm - 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10 pm - 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 11 pm - 6 am
Asia and SEA (October 9, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 am - 8:30 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 4 am - 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 5 am - 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 5 am - 12 pm
The maintenance will last seven hours, and once the servers are live, Rovers can check their in-game mail to collect the compensation.
WuWa 2.7 preview
Here's everything that Rovers can look forward to in version 2.7:
- Resonators: Galbrena (Fusion - Pistols) and Qiuyuan (Aero - Sword)
- Weapons: Lux & Umbra (Pistols) and Emerald Sentence (Sword)
- Locations: Sanguis Plateaus - Three Heroes' Crest and Plane of Dark Tide - Journeying Paradise
- Echoes: Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Roseshroom
- Sonata Effect: Flamewing's Shadow (3pcs Set)
- Events: Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier, Septimont Weather Forecast, Freeze Frame: Action Highlights, Lollo Campaign: Ice Savior, Gifts of Approaching Dawn, and Gifts of Ink Song
The pre-download option for the new update will be available on October 7, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8).
