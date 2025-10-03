Wuthering Waves 2.7 maintenance start and end time

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update will be released on October 9, 2025, and the developers have announced the maintenance schedule for the new version. As always, the update maintenance will last seven hours, and players will not be able to log in to the game during this time. Additionally, Rovers will be compensated with Astrites and Crystal Solvent once the downtime is over.

Ad

This article will cover the maintenance starting and ending times for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 update maintenance schedule

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Wuthering Waves Version 2.7 Update Maintenance Notice Dear Rovers, To bring you exciting new content and a better gaming experience, we will soon be conducting the update maintenance for Version 2.7: Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides. During the maintenance, you will be unable to log in

Ad

Trending

The update maintenance for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is scheduled to begin on October 9, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8) and will end on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The servers will be offline during this period, and Rovers will be unable to log in to the game. Therefore, it is recommended that players complete any unfinished tasks beforehand.

Here's a list of the starting and ending times of the update maintenance for Wuthering Waves 2.7:

Ad

America (October 8, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 1 pm - 8 pm

1 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 2 pm - 9 pm

2 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 3 pm - 10 pm

3 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 4 pm - 11 pm

Europe (October 8, 2025 - October 9, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 9 pm - 4 am

9 pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10 pm - 5 am

10 pm - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 11 pm - 6 am

Asia and SEA (October 9, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 am - 8:30 am

1:30 am - 8:30 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 4 am - 11 am

4 am 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 5 am - 12 pm

5 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 5 am - 12 pm

Ad

The maintenance will last seven hours, and once the servers are live, Rovers can check their in-game mail to collect the compensation.

Also read: WuWa 2.7 total Astrites and pull count estimation

WuWa 2.7 preview

Here's everything that Rovers can look forward to in version 2.7:

Resonators : Galbrena (Fusion - Pistols) and Qiuyuan (Aero - Sword)

: Galbrena (Fusion - Pistols) and Qiuyuan (Aero - Sword) Weapons : Lux & Umbra (Pistols) and Emerald Sentence (Sword)

: Lux & Umbra (Pistols) and Emerald Sentence (Sword) Locations : Sanguis Plateaus - Three Heroes' Crest and Plane of Dark Tide - Journeying Paradise

: Sanguis Plateaus - Three Heroes' Crest and Plane of Dark Tide - Journeying Paradise Echoes : Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Roseshroom

: Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Roseshroom Sonata Effect : Flamewing's Shadow (3pcs Set)

: Flamewing's Shadow (3pcs Set) Events: Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier, Septimont Weather Forecast, Freeze Frame: Action Highlights, Lollo Campaign: Ice Savior, Gifts of Approaching Dawn, and Gifts of Ink Song

Ad

The pre-download option for the new update will be available on October 7, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8).

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.