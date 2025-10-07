Wuthering Waves 2.8 banners leaked

The banners for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.8 update have been leaked. The new version is likely to be the last Rinascita update and is expected to release only one new 5-star character. Additionally, it will feature three rerun banners. Luckily, the leak has also shared the order of the banners in version 2.8, so players can plan their pulls accordingly.This article further discusses the new character and rerun banners in Wuthering Waves 2.8, as per the leaks.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.Wuthering Waves 2.8 characters and banners leakedPhase I2.8 | Early Banners for 2.8 (STC) via Seele byu/Ill-Occasion7390 inWutheringWavesLeaksThe Wuthering Waves 2.8 update will be released on November 20, 2025. According to the leaks via Seele Leaks, the first half of this version will feature the following banners:Chisa (5-star Havoc - Broadblade)Phoebe (5-star Spectro - Rectifier)Kuro Games has already confirmed that Chisa is an upcoming character, so it makes sense for her to be released in version 2.8 since it could be the last Rinascita update. Leak suggests that Chisa is a Havor Resonator. Furthermore, she can be seen holding a large scissor-like weapon in her official introduction post on X, which hints at her being a Broadblade user. More about Chisa and her abilities will be revealed during the version 2.8 livestream.Rovers can also expect to see Phoebe's banner in the first half of the update. This will be her second rerun. She is an amazing Spectro character who can be played as both a main DPS unit and a sub-DPS unit.Also read: WuWa Chisa ascension and skill level-up materials leakedPhase IIThe second phase of version 2.8 is speculated to begin on December 10, 2025. Listed below are the characters who may get a rerun in this half:Phrolova (5-star Havoc - Rectifier)Cantarella (5-star Havoc - Rectifier)This will be Phrolova's first and Cantarella's second rerun in WuWa. The former is one of the best main DPS units in the game, and she performs exceptionally well in Whimpering Wastes. Meanwhile, Cantarella is a flexible support and sub-DPS unit that not only provides extra damage from her coordinated attacks but also healing from her Basic Attacks and Forte.Seele Leaks has a decent track record, so the banner leaks are also likely credible. That said, Rovers will have to wait for the livestream for official confirmation.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.