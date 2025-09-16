Wuthering Waves Chisa ascension materials leaked

Chisa is an upcoming character in Wuthering Waves. She is expected to be released in version 2.8, which is likely to be the last Rinascita update. While there's still time until her debut, Chisa's ascension materials have already been leaked, and most of the materials can be pre-farmed.This article covers all the materials that you will need to level up Chisa and her skills, along with a guide on how to farm them in Wuthering Waves.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Wuthering Waves Chisa ascension and skill level-up materials leakedHere's a list of all the materials that you will need to level up Chisa and her skills in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks via Hiragara and Ruben:LF Polygon Core x 29MF Polygon Core x 40HF Polygon Core x 52FF Polygon Core x 61Wintry Bell x 60Waveworn Residue 210 x 25Waveworn Residue 226 x 28Waveworn Residue 235 x 55Waveworn Residue 239 x 67Abyssal Husk x 46New weekly boss x18All the materials except the weekly boss rewards can be pre-farmed.Where to farm Chisa's level-up materialsLF, MF, HF, and FF Polygon CorePolygon Core (Image via Kuro Games)You can obtain LF Polygon Core and its higher rarities by defeating Clamorlings and Tranquilites enemies, such as:Autopuppet ScoutCarapaceFission JunrockFusion PrismGlacio PrismHavoc PrismLottie LostLumiscale ConstructSpectro PrismStonewall BracerTraffic IlluminatorVanguard JunrockOther options for obtaining Polygon Cores are to buy them from the Store, open Supply Packs, and complete any Forgery Challenge in Rinascita.Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.7 characters revealedWaveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239Complete Forgery Challenges to get Waveworn Residue (Image via Kuro Games)The Waveworn Residues can be farmed in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Garden of Adoration Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. You can also obtain them from Supply Packs and the Souvenir Store.Abyssal HuskAbyssal Husk (Image via Kuro Games)Abyssal Husk is a character ascension material that you can obtain by defeating the Lady of the Sea boss in Septimont.Wintry BellWintry Bell is a local specialty item in Huanglong. You can farm them in Bell-Borne Ravine, Gorge of Spirit. Additionally, you can purchase up to 15 Wintry Bells for 45,000 Shell Credits from Koko's Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou.Weekly boss materialVersion 2.7 is expected to release a new weekly boss, which will drop materials to level up Chisa's skills.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.