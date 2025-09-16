Wuthering Waves Chisa ascension materials leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Sep 16, 2025 09:29 GMT
Chisa ascension materials leaked (Image via Kuro Games)
Chisa ascension materials leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

Chisa is an upcoming character in Wuthering Waves. She is expected to be released in version 2.8, which is likely to be the last Rinascita update. While there's still time until her debut, Chisa's ascension materials have already been leaked, and most of the materials can be pre-farmed.

This article covers all the materials that you will need to level up Chisa and her skills, along with a guide on how to farm them in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves Chisa ascension and skill level-up materials leaked

Here's a list of all the materials that you will need to level up Chisa and her skills in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks via Hiragara and Ruben:

  • LF Polygon Core x 29
  • MF Polygon Core x 40
  • HF Polygon Core x 52
  • FF Polygon Core x 61
  • Wintry Bell x 60
  • Waveworn Residue 210 x 25
  • Waveworn Residue 226 x 28
  • Waveworn Residue 235 x 55
  • Waveworn Residue 239 x 67
  • Abyssal Husk x 46
  • New weekly boss x18

All the materials except the weekly boss rewards can be pre-farmed.

Where to farm Chisa's level-up materials

LF, MF, HF, and FF Polygon Core

Polygon Core (Image via Kuro Games)
Polygon Core (Image via Kuro Games)

You can obtain LF Polygon Core and its higher rarities by defeating Clamorlings and Tranquilites enemies, such as:

  • Autopuppet Scout
  • Carapace
  • Fission Junrock
  • Fusion Prism
  • Glacio Prism
  • Havoc Prism
  • Lottie Lost
  • Lumiscale Construct
  • Spectro Prism
  • Stonewall Bracer
  • Traffic Illuminator
  • Vanguard Junrock

Other options for obtaining Polygon Cores are to buy them from the Store, open Supply Packs, and complete any Forgery Challenge in Rinascita.

Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239

Complete Forgery Challenges to get Waveworn Residue (Image via Kuro Games)
Complete Forgery Challenges to get Waveworn Residue (Image via Kuro Games)

The Waveworn Residues can be farmed in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Garden of Adoration Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. You can also obtain them from Supply Packs and the Souvenir Store.

Abyssal Husk

Abyssal Husk (Image via Kuro Games)
Abyssal Husk (Image via Kuro Games)

Abyssal Husk is a character ascension material that you can obtain by defeating the Lady of the Sea boss in Septimont.

Wintry Bell

Wintry Bell is a local specialty item in Huanglong. You can farm them in Bell-Borne Ravine, Gorge of Spirit. Additionally, you can purchase up to 15 Wintry Bells for 45,000 Shell Credits from Koko's Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou.

Weekly boss material

Version 2.7 is expected to release a new weekly boss, which will drop materials to level up Chisa's skills.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Edited by Hijam Tompok
