Wuthering Waves: All Thessaleo Fells Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

Up to three of The Three Fratellis' Challenges can be found while exploring Rinascita's Thessaleo Fells in Wuthering Waves. These are a series of trials presented by the Fratelli brothers, such as reaching the destinations within the time limit, picking up the pages of the books, and absorbing Nightmare Clouds from the surroundings. Completing each challenge will reward you with an Advanced Supply Chest worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Luckily, all the challenges are pretty easy, making them an easy source of Astrites. We cover the locations of all of The Three Fratellis' Challenges in Thessaleo Fells.

Wuthering Waves: All 3 The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Thessaleo Fells

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #1

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Twin Peak (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Forgery Challenge in the Twin Peak and turn around to find the first of The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Thessaleo Fells. Interact with Fratellino to start the challenge and use the utility button while facing the book on the stand to transform into Lottie Lost.

Trending

Pick up the pages along the trail (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the glowing lines and reach the destination while picking up the pages. To complete the challenge, pick up at least 75% of the pages. You can attempt the trial as many times as you want, so don't worry about failing. Once you've finished the challenge, interact with Fratellino to get the Advanced Supply Chest reward.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Oakheart Highcourt - The Lifer guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #2

The Three Fratellis' Challenge north of Twin Peak (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon north of the Twin Peak and look to your left to find Fratello. Interact with him to start the challenge. His trial is also easy, and you only have to use Wingray and flight ability to reach all the destinations within the time limit. Completing the challenge will give you another Advanced Supply Chest.

Also read: Wuthering Waves - Silver Moon? Crimson Moon? guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #3

Absorb the Nightmare Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the northern Resonance Beacon in Thessaleo Fells and go straight before jumping from the cliff to find a ruin with a Nightmare Clouds challenge.

To complete the challenge, use the grapple utility button on the pillar on the middle base to pull it to the base near the vases. Next, pull the fallen pillar to the base in the middle. Once that is done, use the utility button while facing the book with the glowing orb and stand near the left pillar before using the skill (hold the button) to absorb all the Nightmare Clouds at the same time. Finally, talk to Fratellone to get the reward.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.