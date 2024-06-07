Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt event guide and rewards

Alloy Smelt is a new combat event in Wuthering Waves, where you can challenge up to ten domains and defeat multiple enemies within the time limit. You can also switch the difficulty level of each stage and receive different buffs, depending on the challenge. Clearing the domain will reward you with several in-game freebies, such as Astrites, Malleable Elite Class Echo, and more.
This article will provide a brief guide on how to play the Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves and all the rewards.
Wuthering Waves 1.0 Alloy Smelt event guide
How to start the Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves
You can start the Alloy Smelt event by talking to Shilang. You can find him near the Resonance Nexus in Tiger's Maw Mine. Once you're done talking to him, follow the quest navigation to enter a hidden cave and interact with the strange rift.
Do note that you must at least be Union Level 14 to participate in the event.
How to play Alloy Smelt event
During the event, you can challenge up to ten domains, each featuring different groups of enemies. To complete the challenge, defeat as many opponents as you can within the time limit and obtain the required number of points.
You can also switch the difficulty level of the stage between Easy, Medium, and Difficult based on your party level. A higher difficulty level will also fetch you more points upon defeating an enemy.
It is important to note that each domain offers special buffs that trigger different effects, favoring some attributes over others depending on the stage. You can also use trial characters if you don't have a properly built unit.
Alloy Smelt rewards
You can obtain the following rewards for completing the Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves:
- Astrites x460
- Malleable Elite Class Echo x2
- Premium Resonance Potion x6
- Premium Sealed Tube x6
- Premium Tuner x150
You can obtain up to 460 Astrites rewards and two Malleable Elite Class Echoes. For those unaware, the latter will allow you to pick any two 5-star Echoes from the Elite Class enemies. The Alloy Smelt event will end on June 27, 2024, so make sure to collect all the rewards before that.
