Wuthering Waves Augusta ascension materials leaked

Augusta in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Electro Resonator who will be released in version 2.6. She's likely to be in the first half of the update, and her ascension and skill level-up materials have been leaked, so you can start pre-farming for her. Besides the local specialty item and the boss material, you can farm all the potential materialsThis article will cover all the materials possibly required to level up Augusta and her skills. You can also find a guide explaining how to farm these materials in Wuthering Waves.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Augusta ascension and skill level-up materials in Wuthering Waves leakedHere is a list of all the materials needed for Augusta's ascension and leveling up her skills, as per leaks via Wuthering Waves Legacy on X:Unnamed boss drop x 46Unnamed local specialty item x 60Waveworn Residue 210 x 25Waveworn Residue 226 x 28Waveworn Residue 235 x 55Waveworn Residue 239 x 67LF Tidal Residuum x 29MF Tidal Residuum x 40HF Tidal Residuum x 52FF Tidal Residuum x 61When Irises Bloom x 26Also read: Wuthering Waves Augusta kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explainedWhere to farm Augusta's level-up materialsWaveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239 (Image via Kuro Games)You can farm Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239 in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Garden of Adoration Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. They can also be obtained from Supply Packs, Souvenir Store, and Weapon Shop.LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal ResiduumLF Tidal Residuum (Image via Kuro Games)LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal Residuum can be obtained by defeating enemies influenced by Dark Tides, such as Fae Ignis, Abyssal Glacius, Abyssal Mercator, Capitaneus, and Diurnus Knight. You can also get them as additional rewards in any Forgery Challenge in Rinascita.When Irises BloomWhen Irises Bloom (Image via Kuro Games)When Irises Bloom can be obtained by completing the Fleurdelys weekly boss challenge.You will also need Shell Credits while leveling up Augusta. The in-game currency can be farmed in Silumation Training, through exploration, and by completing quests.The guide will be updated once there's official information on Augusta's ascension and skill materials.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.