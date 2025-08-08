Wuthering Waves Augusta ascension materials leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 08, 2025 09:47 GMT
Augusta ascension materials leaked (Image via Kuro Games)
Augusta ascension materials leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Electro Resonator who will be released in version 2.6. She's likely to be in the first half of the update, and her ascension and skill level-up materials have been leaked, so you can start pre-farming for her. Besides the local specialty item and the boss material, you can farm all the potential materials

Ad

This article will cover all the materials possibly required to level up Augusta and her skills. You can also find a guide explaining how to farm these materials in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Augusta ascension and skill level-up materials in Wuthering Waves leaked

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a list of all the materials needed for Augusta's ascension and leveling up her skills, as per leaks via Wuthering Waves Legacy on X:

  • Unnamed boss drop x 46
  • Unnamed local specialty item x 60
  • Waveworn Residue 210 x 25
  • Waveworn Residue 226 x 28
  • Waveworn Residue 235 x 55
  • Waveworn Residue 239 x 67
  • LF Tidal Residuum x 29
  • MF Tidal Residuum x 40
  • HF Tidal Residuum x 52
  • FF Tidal Residuum x 61
  • When Irises Bloom x 26

Also read: Wuthering Waves Augusta kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Ad

Where to farm Augusta's level-up materials

Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239

Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239 (Image via Kuro Games)
Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239 (Image via Kuro Games)

You can farm Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239 in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Garden of Adoration Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. They can also be obtained from Supply Packs, Souvenir Store, and Weapon Shop.

Ad

LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal Residuum

LF Tidal Residuum (Image via Kuro Games)
LF Tidal Residuum (Image via Kuro Games)

LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal Residuum can be obtained by defeating enemies influenced by Dark Tides, such as Fae Ignis, Abyssal Glacius, Abyssal Mercator, Capitaneus, and Diurnus Knight. You can also get them as additional rewards in any Forgery Challenge in Rinascita.

Ad

When Irises Bloom

When Irises Bloom (Image via Kuro Games)
When Irises Bloom (Image via Kuro Games)

When Irises Bloom can be obtained by completing the Fleurdelys weekly boss challenge.

Ad

You will also need Shell Credits while leveling up Augusta. The in-game currency can be farmed in Silumation Training, through exploration, and by completing quests.

The guide will be updated once there's official information on Augusta's ascension and skill materials.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications