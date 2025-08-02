  • home icon
Wuthering Waves Augusta kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 02, 2025 10:51 GMT
Augusta abilities leaked (Image via Kuro Games)
Augusta abilities leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta is one of the upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves and is set to be released in the version 2.6 update. A reliable source, @Wuthering_Wives on encore.moe, has also leaked the Ephor's potential kit - she appears to be a main DPS unit that also uses shield and can buff the next Resonator's DMG by a small amount.

This article covers Augusta's kit in Wuthering Waves, including her Resonance Skill, Liberation, Intro Skill, and Forte.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Augusta's kit in Wuthering Waves leaked

Normal Attack

According to leaks on encore.moe, August's Normal Attacks have the following effects in Wuthering Waves:

  • Basic Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive attacks, dealing Electro DMG.
  • Heavy Attack: Consume stamina to attack the target, dealing Electro DMG. Press Normal Attack shortly after performing Heavy Attack to perform Basic Attack Stage 2.
  • Mid-air Attack: Consume stamina to perform Mid-air Attack, dealing Electro DMG.
  • Dodge Counter: Press Normal Attack right after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing Electro DMG.
  • Mid-air Dodge: Counter Press Normal Attack right after a successful Mid-air Dodge to perform Plunging Attack at the cost of STA, dealing Electro DMG.
Augusta's Heavy Attacks also have the following different versions.

Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: Stepback

When the [Prowess] is full, Heavy Attack is replaced by Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: Stepback, dealing Electro DMG and consuming all [Prowess].

Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: Uppercut

  • Shortly after casting Resonance Skill (base) with full [Prowess], press Skill again to perform Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: Uppercut, dealing Electro DMG.
  • Shortly after performing Heavy Attack with full [Prowess], press Normal Attack to perform Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: Uppercut, dealing Electro DMG.
Both actions will consume all of [Prowess].

Dodge Counter - Heavy Attack

When [Prowess] is full, Dodge Counter is replaced by Dodge Counter - Heavy Attack, dealing Electro DMG.

Dodge Counter - Thunderoar: Stepback

When [Prowess] is full, her Dodge Counters are replaced by Dodge Counter - Thunderoar: Stepback, which deals Electro DMG and is considered Heavy Attack DMG.

Augusta can gain [Prowess] in the following ways:

  • When Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, Mid-air Attack, Resonance Skill (base), Dodge Counter, or Dodge Counter - Heavy Attack deals damage.
  • Casting Intro Skill fully restores [Prowess].
Resonance Skill

Augusta's base Resonance Skill is a basic one and just deals Electro DMG.

Resonance Liberation

Resonance Liberation - Sword of Eternal Oath

  • Augusta performs a wide slash forward, dealing Electro DMG, considered Heavy Attack DMG.

Resonance Liberation - Sublime is the Sun

When Augusta gains two stacks of Intimidation, her base ultimate is replaced with Resonance Liberation - Sublime is the Sun. Her enhanced ultimate uses two stacks of [Majesty] instead of Resonance Energy.

Furthermore, Augusta creates a field called Ruler's Realm for 30 seconds and enters the Sword Allegiance state for seven seconds. In this state, you cannot switch to another Resonator, and Augusta gains the following effects:

  • Can only perform enhanced Basic Attacks and dodge.
  • Can walk on water without consuming stamina.

Interacting with environments or other gameplay ends Augusta's Sword Allegiance state.

Augusta's Ruler's Realm has the following effects:

  • When a party member casts Intro Skill within Ruler's Realm, they gain a shield based on Augusta's Max HP for 10 seconds. This effect cannot be stacked.
Augusta can gain stacks of [Majesty] in the following ways:

  • When casting Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: Plunge.
  • When a party member is under the effect of Augusta's Outro Skill and uses their Outro Skill.

Inherent Skills

Augusta has the following Inherent Skills in Wuwa:

  • When Augusta deals damage, she gains a shield based on her Max HP for five seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8 seconds and cannot be unstacked.
  • Restores Intimidation and another unnamed stacks every four seconds when she is not on the field.
Forte

Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: Strike

When [Prowess] is full, Resonance Skill (base) is replaced by Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: Strike, dealing Electro DMG.

Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: Leap

After casting Undying Sunlight: Strike, use Normal Attack or Resonance Skill to cast Undying Sunlight: Leap to deal Electro DMG.

Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: Plunge

After casting Undying Sunlight: Leap, use Normal Attack or Resonance Skill to cast Undying Sunlight: Plunge to deal Electro DMG, considered Heavy Attack DMG.

Outro Skill

The Resonator who comes onto the field after Augusta gains the following effects for 14 seconds:

  • All types of DMG are amplified by 15%.
  • Casting Outro grants a stack of Intimidation and an unnamed effect to Augusta.

Augusta's kit might look complicated at first glance. However, long story short, she is a Heavy Attack DMG dealer that can also provide a shield.

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

