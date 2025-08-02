Wuthering Waves Augusta kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Augusta is one of the upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves and is set to be released in the version 2.6 update. A reliable source, @Wuthering_Wives on encore.moe, has also leaked the Ephor's potential kit - she appears to be a main DPS unit that also uses shield and can buff the next Resonator's DMG by a small amount.This article covers Augusta's kit in Wuthering Waves, including her Resonance Skill, Liberation, Intro Skill, and Forte.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Augusta's kit in Wuthering Waves leaked2.6 full kits byu/ISRUKRENG inWutheringWavesLeaksNormal AttackAccording to leaks on encore.moe, August's Normal Attacks have the following effects in Wuthering Waves:Basic Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive attacks, dealing Electro DMG.Heavy Attack: Consume stamina to attack the target, dealing Electro DMG. Press Normal Attack shortly after performing Heavy Attack to perform Basic Attack Stage 2.Mid-air Attack: Consume stamina to perform Mid-air Attack, dealing Electro DMG.Dodge Counter: Press Normal Attack right after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing Electro DMG.Mid-air Dodge: Counter Press Normal Attack right after a successful Mid-air Dodge to perform Plunging Attack at the cost of STA, dealing Electro DMG.Augusta's Heavy Attacks also have the following different versions.Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: StepbackWhen the [Prowess] is full, Heavy Attack is replaced by Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: Stepback, dealing Electro DMG and consuming all [Prowess].Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: UppercutShortly after casting Resonance Skill (base) with full [Prowess], press Skill again to perform Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: Uppercut, dealing Electro DMG.Shortly after performing Heavy Attack with full [Prowess], press Normal Attack to perform Heavy Attack - Thunderoar: Uppercut, dealing Electro DMG.Both actions will consume all of [Prowess].Dodge Counter - Heavy AttackWhen [Prowess] is full, Dodge Counter is replaced by Dodge Counter - Heavy Attack, dealing Electro DMG.Dodge Counter - Thunderoar: StepbackWhen [Prowess] is full, her Dodge Counters are replaced by Dodge Counter - Thunderoar: Stepback, which deals Electro DMG and is considered Heavy Attack DMG.Augusta can gain [Prowess] in the following ways:When Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, Mid-air Attack, Resonance Skill (base), Dodge Counter, or Dodge Counter - Heavy Attack deals damage.Casting Intro Skill fully restores [Prowess].Also read: Wuthering Waves Augusta early gameplay revealedResonance SkillAugusta's base Resonance Skill is a basic one and just deals Electro DMG.Also read: Wuthering Waves: Augusta's attribute and weapon type revealedResonance LiberationResonance Liberation - Sword of Eternal OathAugusta performs a wide slash forward, dealing Electro DMG, considered Heavy Attack DMG.Resonance Liberation - Sublime is the SunWhen Augusta gains two stacks of Intimidation, her base ultimate is replaced with Resonance Liberation - Sublime is the Sun. Her enhanced ultimate uses two stacks of [Majesty] instead of Resonance Energy.Furthermore, Augusta creates a field called Ruler's Realm for 30 seconds and enters the Sword Allegiance state for seven seconds. In this state, you cannot switch to another Resonator, and Augusta gains the following effects:Can only perform enhanced Basic Attacks and dodge.Can walk on water without consuming stamina.Interacting with environments or other gameplay ends Augusta's Sword Allegiance state.Augusta's Ruler's Realm has the following effects:When a party member casts Intro Skill within Ruler's Realm, they gain a shield based on Augusta's Max HP for 10 seconds. This effect cannot be stacked.Augusta can gain stacks of [Majesty] in the following ways:When casting Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: Plunge.When a party member is under the effect of Augusta's Outro Skill and uses their Outro Skill.Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.8 character roadmap leakInherent SkillsAugusta has the following Inherent Skills in Wuwa:When Augusta deals damage, she gains a shield based on her Max HP for five seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8 seconds and cannot be unstacked.Restores Intimidation and another unnamed stacks every four seconds when she is not on the field.ForteResonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: StrikeWhen [Prowess] is full, Resonance Skill (base) is replaced by Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: Strike, dealing Electro DMG.Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: LeapAfter casting Undying Sunlight: Strike, use Normal Attack or Resonance Skill to cast Undying Sunlight: Leap to deal Electro DMG.Resonance Skill - Undying Sunlight: PlungeAfter casting Undying Sunlight: Leap, use Normal Attack or Resonance Skill to cast Undying Sunlight: Plunge to deal Electro DMG, considered Heavy Attack DMG.Also read: All Lost Beyond hidden trophies in Wuthering WavesOutro SkillThe Resonator who comes onto the field after Augusta gains the following effects for 14 seconds:All types of DMG are amplified by 15%.Casting Outro grants a stack of Intimidation and an unnamed effect to Augusta.Augusta's kit might look complicated at first glance. However, long story short, she is a Heavy Attack DMG dealer that can also provide a shield.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.