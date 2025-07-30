Wuthering Waves Augusta early gameplay revealed

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 30, 2025 09:11 GMT
Augusta in Wuthering Waves
This article explores the early gameplay for Wuthering Waves Augusta (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta’s early gameplay footage from the Wuthering Waves closed beta has been circulating online. It appears Kuro Games has provided permission to X user @WW_Game8 to showcase the upcoming 5-star character. Augusta was also revealed via the version 2.6 drip marketing campaign, alongside Iuno.

Ad

The former is the undefeated gladiator in the Septimont arena, who could be seen wielding a giant blade in the preview. This article takes a closer look at Augusta’s early gameplay from WuWa.

Disclaimer: The footage included in this article comes from version 2.5 closed beta. Therefore, the actual gameplay on official release may differ.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Wuthering Waves revealed Augusta’s early gameplay

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign confirmed Augusta’s debut for the same patch. Players have been waiting for the character’s debut ever since her concept art and appearance were teased during the version 2.4 livestream. She has also appeared in the Seprimont story quest and has been respected for her 'undefeated gladiator' title.

Thanks to the early gameplay preview shared by X user @WW_Game8, fans caught a glimpse of her combat animation and weapon. Augusta seems to wield a broadblade to unleash massive AoE elemental damage. Details about her attribute are yet to be made public.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codes

Augusta could be seen swinging a normal-sized blade during her basic attack. She can also perform an aerial spin with her blade through any one of her abilities. Fans can spot her summoning a dragon-like Echo to lift in the air before slamming down on the ground.

Things start to get interesting after Augusta casts her Resonance Liberation. Her Broadblade converts into a giant saber, and she starts to swing it with more speed. Perhaps her attacks in this special state will deal more damage. Before exiting the stance, she uses the massive blade to perform multiple quick slashes.

Ad

Kuro Games has yet to announce what each of Augusta’s abilities does in the game. Therefore, players will have to wait for the final showcase to find out. The officials usually reveal such information during special livestream events. The next telecast will be announced soon.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications