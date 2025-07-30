Wuthering Waves Augusta early gameplay revealed

Augusta’s early gameplay footage from the Wuthering Waves closed beta has been circulating online. It appears Kuro Games has provided permission to X user @WW_Game8 to showcase the upcoming 5-star character. Augusta was also revealed via the version 2.6 drip marketing campaign, alongside Iuno.The former is the undefeated gladiator in the Septimont arena, who could be seen wielding a giant blade in the preview. This article takes a closer look at Augusta’s early gameplay from WuWa.Disclaimer: The footage included in this article comes from version 2.5 closed beta. Therefore, the actual gameplay on official release may differ.Wuthering Waves revealed Augusta’s early gameplayThe Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign confirmed Augusta’s debut for the same patch. Players have been waiting for the character’s debut ever since her concept art and appearance were teased during the version 2.4 livestream. She has also appeared in the Seprimont story quest and has been respected for her 'undefeated gladiator' title.Thanks to the early gameplay preview shared by X user @WW_Game8, fans caught a glimpse of her combat animation and weapon. Augusta seems to wield a broadblade to unleash massive AoE elemental damage. Details about her attribute are yet to be made public.Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codesAugusta could be seen swinging a normal-sized blade during her basic attack. She can also perform an aerial spin with her blade through any one of her abilities. Fans can spot her summoning a dragon-like Echo to lift in the air before slamming down on the ground.Things start to get interesting after Augusta casts her Resonance Liberation. Her Broadblade converts into a giant saber, and she starts to swing it with more speed. Perhaps her attacks in this special state will deal more damage. Before exiting the stance, she uses the massive blade to perform multiple quick slashes.Kuro Games has yet to announce what each of Augusta’s abilities does in the game. Therefore, players will have to wait for the final showcase to find out. The officials usually reveal such information during special livestream events. The next telecast will be announced soon.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.