Wuthering Waves: Augusta's attribute and weapon type revealed

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign has confirmed that Augusta will debut as a 5-star character in the next patch. Following the official reveal, Kuro Games has announced the attribute and the type of weapon the Resonator will use. Considering Augusta is the undefeated gladiator from Septimont, players will be particularly interested in knowing what her kit is all about.Aside from confirming the element and weapon type, the developers have shared the character's gameplay to further compel fans. This article will discuss everything revealed about Augusta in WuWa.Wuthering Waves reveals Augusta's attribute and weapon typeRecently, Augusta was revealed via the Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign. She is an upcoming 5-star unit from Septimont. In fact, she is the undefeated gladiator and a respected leader from the area that Rovers has yet to learn more about.What we do know now is her attribute and weapon type, which are as follows:Attribute: ElectroWeapon: BroadbladeSo far, Lupa took the center stage in the Septimont story quest, so players were unable to learn about Augusta's background. However, the narrative is far from over, so fans can hope to see more of the undefeated gladiator.Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codesThat said, Kuro Games has granted permission to X user @WW_Game8 to share Augusta and Iuno’s gameplay from the beta server. Based on the preview, the former deals AoE Electro damage with her abilities. Surprisingly, the color of her attribute is red instead of the typical purple.Moreover, Augusta has access to a special stance like Zani, where her attacks are buffed after casting the Resonance Liberation. In the case of the former, her weapon triples in size. She can still swing it with immense speed and can unleash multiple slashes before exiting the stance.When can we expect the WuWa 2.6 update?WuWa 2.6 is expected to be released on August 28, 2025, unless Kuro Games postpones the patch. Since version 2.5 will officially last for 35 days, the next patch will arrive early. Augusta is expected to be featured in the first phase of the update, given her drip marketing order.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.