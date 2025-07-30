Wuthering Waves: Augusta's attribute and weapon type revealed

By Akash Paul
Modified Jul 30, 2025 13:38 GMT
Augusta from Wuthering Waves
Exploring Augusta's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign has confirmed that Augusta will debut as a 5-star character in the next patch. Following the official reveal, Kuro Games has announced the attribute and the type of weapon the Resonator will use. Considering Augusta is the undefeated gladiator from Septimont, players will be particularly interested in knowing what her kit is all about.

Aside from confirming the element and weapon type, the developers have shared the character's gameplay to further compel fans. This article will discuss everything revealed about Augusta in WuWa.

Wuthering Waves reveals Augusta's attribute and weapon type

Recently, Augusta was revealed via the Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign. She is an upcoming 5-star unit from Septimont. In fact, she is the undefeated gladiator and a respected leader from the area that Rovers has yet to learn more about.

What we do know now is her attribute and weapon type, which are as follows:

  • Attribute: Electro
  • Weapon: Broadblade

So far, Lupa took the center stage in the Septimont story quest, so players were unable to learn about Augusta's background. However, the narrative is far from over, so fans can hope to see more of the undefeated gladiator.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codes

That said, Kuro Games has granted permission to X user @WW_Game8 to share Augusta and Iuno’s gameplay from the beta server. Based on the preview, the former deals AoE Electro damage with her abilities. Surprisingly, the color of her attribute is red instead of the typical purple.

Moreover, Augusta has access to a special stance like Zani, where her attacks are buffed after casting the Resonance Liberation. In the case of the former, her weapon triples in size. She can still swing it with immense speed and can unleash multiple slashes before exiting the stance.

When can we expect the WuWa 2.6 update?

WuWa 2.6 is expected to be released on August 28, 2025, unless Kuro Games postpones the patch. Since version 2.5 will officially last for 35 days, the next patch will arrive early. Augusta is expected to be featured in the first phase of the update, given her drip marketing order.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Edited by Angad Sharma
