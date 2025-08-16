Wuthering Waves Augusta release date and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners have officially been announced in the livestream. Unsurprisingly, Augusta will be in the first half of the update, meaning she will be released on August 28, 2025. The developers have also revealed all the other 4-star characters and weapons that will be available while the Ephor's banner is up.This article will cover Augusta's release dates and timings across different regions and provide a universal countdown showing the exact time until her release.Wuthering Waves Augusta release date, time, and countdownDuring the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream, the developers confirmed that Augusta's banner will be featured in the first half of the new update. This means the Ephor of Septimont will be released on August 28, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).That said, the exact release timings will vary depending on each player's location due to the time zone difference. Here's a list of Augusta's release dates and timings across different regions:America (August 27, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (August 28, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (August 28, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amPhilippine Time (PHT): 11 amJapan Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmRovers can also check out the countdown below to know the exact time until Augusta's release in Wuthering Waves:Also read: Augusta ascension and skill level-up materialsAugusta banner 4-star characters and weaponsAugusta banner in version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)Here are all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Augusta's banner in the first phase of version 2.6:Chixia (4-star Fusion)Yuanwu (4-star Electro)Youhu (4-star Glacio)Augusta's signature weapon - Thunderflare Dominion (Image via Kuro Games)Listed below are the weapons that will be available in the first half:Thunderflare Dominion (5-star Broadblade)Undying Flame (4-star Pistols)Comet Flare (4-star Rectifier)Waning Redshift (4-star Broadblade)These banners will be available until September 27, 2025, giving players plenty of time to farm Astrites. Luckily, version 2.6 has over 10 events, so Rovers can expect a lot of free pulls. Once the first phase banners end, Iuno and Ciaconna's Convene Events will begin.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.