Wuthering Waves Augusta release date and countdown

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 16, 2025 12:23 GMT
Augusta release date and countdown (Image via Kuro Games)
Augusta release date and countdown (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners have officially been announced in the livestream. Unsurprisingly, Augusta will be in the first half of the update, meaning she will be released on August 28, 2025. The developers have also revealed all the other 4-star characters and weapons that will be available while the Ephor's banner is up.

Ad

This article will cover Augusta's release dates and timings across different regions and provide a universal countdown showing the exact time until her release.

Wuthering Waves Augusta release date, time, and countdown

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

During the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream, the developers confirmed that Augusta's banner will be featured in the first half of the new update. This means the Ephor of Septimont will be released on August 28, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).

That said, the exact release timings will vary depending on each player's location due to the time zone difference. Here's a list of Augusta's release dates and timings across different regions:

America (August 27, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Ad

Europe (August 28, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (August 28, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Rovers can also check out the countdown below to know the exact time until Augusta's release in Wuthering Waves:

Ad

Also read: Augusta ascension and skill level-up materials

Augusta banner 4-star characters and weapons

Augusta banner in version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)
Augusta banner in version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Augusta's banner in the first phase of version 2.6:

Ad
  • Chixia (4-star Fusion)
  • Yuanwu (4-star Electro)
  • Youhu (4-star Glacio)
Augusta&#039;s signature weapon - Thunderflare Dominion (Image via Kuro Games)
Augusta's signature weapon - Thunderflare Dominion (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are the weapons that will be available in the first half:

Ad
  • Thunderflare Dominion (5-star Broadblade)
  • Undying Flame (4-star Pistols)
  • Comet Flare (4-star Rectifier)
  • Waning Redshift (4-star Broadblade)

These banners will be available until September 27, 2025, giving players plenty of time to farm Astrites. Luckily, version 2.6 has over 10 events, so Rovers can expect a lot of free pulls. Once the first phase banners end, Iuno and Ciaconna's Convene Events will begin.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications