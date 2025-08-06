  • home icon
  Wuthering Waves Augusta signature weapon stats and materials leaked

Wuthering Waves Augusta signature weapon stats and materials leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 06, 2025 12:53 GMT
Augusta signature weapon stats and materials leaked (Image via Kuro Games)
The signature weapon stats and materials for Augusta have been leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Electro Resonator, and her weapon type is a Broadblade. She will get a new signature weapon in version 2.6. The Broadblade is supposedly called the Crown and Thunder Authority, and its stats and level-up materials have been leaked by Seele, a reputed dataminer for all things Wuthering Waves.

Augusta's signature weapon provides some significant bonuses, making it one of the best Broadblades in the game.

This article will cover all of the stats and effects of Augusta's signature weapon and list the materials required to level it up in Wuthering Waves, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Augusta's signature weapon stats, effects, and materials in Wuthering Waves leaked

Augusta's signature weapon stats and effects

Here are Augusta's signature weapon's stats and effects at level 90 Syntonization Rank 1, as per leaks via Seele:

  • Base ATK: 675.
  • Second stat: Crit. Rate 12.1%.
  • Passive effects: Increases ATK by 12%. When casting Intro Skill or Resonance Skill, Heavy Attack DMG increases by 20% for 15 seconds. When the wielder gains a shield, Heavy Attack DMG ignores 7% of the enemy’s defense. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds and stacked up to five times, each stack lasting 7 seconds.
Augusta's signature weapon has a high Base ATK and a decent Crit Rate bonus. Additionally, its passive effect boosts the wielder's ATK and Heavy Attack DMG, and allows their Heavy Attacks to ignore up to 35% of the enemy's defense, which is pretty significant.

Augusta's signature weapon materials and how to farm them

Materials for Augusta's signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)
Materials for Augusta's signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are the materials required to level up Augusta's signature weapon, as per leaks by @Jiyan0117 (Wuthering Waves Legacy) on X, another reputed leaker in the community:

  • Waveworn Residue 210 x 6
  • Waveworn Residue 226 x 8
  • Waveworn Residue 235 x 6
  • Waveworn Residue 239 x 20
  • LF Whisperin Core x 6
  • MF Whisperin Core x 6
  • HF Whisperin Core x 10
  • FF Whisperin Core x 12
  • Shell Credit x 330,000

Waveworn Residue 210 and its other rarities can be farmed in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Garden of Adoration Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. You can also obtain them from Supply Packs, the Souvenir Store, and the Weapon Shop.

On the other hand, LF, MF, HF, and FF Whisperin Cores can be obtained by defeating the Whisperin enemies, such as Tambourinist, Rocksteady Guardian, Electro Predator, Clang Bang, and Chasm Guardian. Additionally, they can be farmed in any Forgery Challenge in Huanglong.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

Hijam Tompok

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
