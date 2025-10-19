Wuthering Waves Buling ascension materials leaked

Buling in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 4-star character. She is an Electro Resonator that uses a Rectifier, and will be released in version 2.8. Buling is expected to be a pretty solid unit, and her ascension materials have already been leaked. Fortunately, Rovers can farm all the items in advance and level up the Black Shores Consultant as soon as she debuts.

This article will cover all the materials required to level up Buling, along with a guide on how to farm them in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves Buling ascension and skill level-up materials leaked

Listed below are all the materials you will need for Buling's ascension in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks toskkur on Telegram:

  • LF Whisperin Core x 4
  • MF Whisperin Core x 12
  • HF Whisperin Core x 12
  • FF Whisperin Core x 4
  • Blighted Crown of Puppet King x 46
  • Pecok Flower x 60

Additionally, you will need the following to level up Buling's skills:

  • LF Whisperin Core x 25
  • MF Whisperin Core x 28
  • HF Whisperin Core x 40
  • FF Whisperin Core x 57
  • Lento Helix x 25
  • Adagio Helix x 28
  • Andante Helix x 55
  • Presto Helix x 67
  • Curse of the Abyss x 26
Where to farm Buling's level-up materials

LF, MF, HF, & FF Whisperin Core

LF Whisperin Core and its other rarities can be farmed by defeating the Whisperin enemy group. These items can also be obtained as additional rewards for completing the Forgery Challenges in Huanglong.

Blighted Crown of Puppet King

Blighted Crown of Puppet King can be obtained after defeating The False Sovereign boss in Sanguis Plateus.

Pecok Flower

Pecok Flower is one of Huanglong's local specialty items and is commonly found in the Central Plains. You can also purchase the flower from Koko's Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou.

Lento, Adagio, Andante, & Presto Helix

Presto Helix and its lower rarities can be farmed in the Misty Forest Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Abyss of Initiation Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. You can also get them from the Forgery Advanced Supply Chests.

Curse of the Abyss

You can obtain the Curse of the Abyss by completing the Threnodian: Leviathan weekly boss challenge.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

