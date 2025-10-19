Wuthering Waves Buling ascension materials leaked

Buling in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 4-star character. She is an Electro Resonator that uses a Rectifier, and will be released in version 2.8. Buling is expected to be a pretty solid unit, and her ascension materials have already been leaked. Fortunately, Rovers can farm all the items in advance and level up the Black Shores Consultant as soon as she debuts.This article will cover all the materials required to level up Buling, along with a guide on how to farm them in Wuthering Waves.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Wuthering Waves Buling ascension and skill level-up materials leakedListed below are all the materials you will need for Buling's ascension in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks toskkur on Telegram:LF Whisperin Core x 4MF Whisperin Core x 12HF Whisperin Core x 12FF Whisperin Core x 4Blighted Crown of Puppet King x 46Pecok Flower x 60Additionally, you will need the following to level up Buling's skills:LF Whisperin Core x 25MF Whisperin Core x 28HF Whisperin Core x 40FF Whisperin Core x 57Lento Helix x 25Adagio Helix x 28Andante Helix x 55Presto Helix x 67Curse of the Abyss x 26Also read: WuWa Chisa ascension materials leakedWhere to farm Buling's level-up materialsLF, MF, HF, &amp; FF Whisperin CoreMF Whisperin Core (Image via Kuro Games)LF Whisperin Core and its other rarities can be farmed by defeating the Whisperin enemy group. These items can also be obtained as additional rewards for completing the Forgery Challenges in Huanglong.Blighted Crown of Puppet KingBlighted Crown of Puppet King (Image via Kuro Games)Blighted Crown of Puppet King can be obtained after defeating The False Sovereign boss in Sanguis Plateus.Pecok FlowerPecok Flower (Image via Kuro Games)Pecok Flower is one of Huanglong's local specialty items and is commonly found in the Central Plains. You can also purchase the flower from Koko's Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou.Lento, Adagio, Andante, &amp; Presto HelixPresto Helix (Image via Kuro Games)Presto Helix and its lower rarities can be farmed in the Misty Forest Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Abyss of Initiation Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. You can also get them from the Forgery Advanced Supply Chests.Curse of the AbyssCurse of the Abyss (Image via Kuro Games)You can obtain the Curse of the Abyss by completing the Threnodian: Leviathan weekly boss challenge.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.