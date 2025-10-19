Wuthering Waves Chisa signature weapon stats, effects, and materials leaked

Chisa in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 5-star character. She will be released in the version 2.8 update, and the developers have already revealed that she is a Havoc Resonator that uses a Broadblade. Luckily, her signature weapon details have been leaked. This includes the weapon's stats, effects, and the materials that Rovers will need to level it up. It provides several stats and DMG boosts, making it a pretty solid Broadblade.

This article will cover all of Chisa's signature weapon stats, effects, and the level-up materials in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves Chisa's signature weapon stats and level-up materials leaked

Stats and effects

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Resonator Preview | Chisa Attribute: Havoc Weapon: Broadblade #WutheringWaves #Chisa

According to leaks via @Jiyan0117 on X, Chisa's signature weapon is called Kumokiri, and it has the following stats and effects at level 90 and Syntonization Rank I:

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Second stat : 36% Crit. Rate

: 36% Crit. Rate Passive effect: Increases ATK by 12%. When the equipping character casts Intro Skill or inflicts Negative Status on opponents, Resonance Liberation DMG is increased by 8%, stacking up to three times for 15 seconds. At max stacks, when a party member inflicts Negative Status or deals Negative Status DMG, the wielder's DMG Bonus of all Attributes is increased by 24% for 15s. Effects of the same name cannot be stacked.

Chisa's signature weapon has a pretty good Crit Rate second stat. Furthermore, the Broadblade's passive provides extra ATK boost, and buffs the equipping character's Resonance Liberation DMG and All Attribute DMG bonuses.

Jiyan0117 is a reliable source for leaks, so the info about Chisa's signature weapon is also likely credible.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Chisa ascension materials leaked

Chisa signature weapon level-up materials

Kumokiri level-up materials (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are the materials you will need to level up Chisa's signature weapon in WuWa, as per the leaks:

LF Whisperin Core x 6

MF Whisperin Core x 6

HF Whisperin Core x 10

FF Whisperin Core x 12

Waveworn Residue 210 x 6

Waveworn Residue 226 x 8

Waveworn Residue 235 x 6

Waveworn Residue 239 x 20

Shell Credits x 330,000

LF Whisperin Core and its higher rarity drops can be obtained after defeating the Whisperin group of enemies. You can also get them as extra rewards after completing the Forgery Challenges in Huanglong.

As for Waveworn Residue 210 and its other rarities, you can farm them in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Garden of Adoration Forgery Challenge in Rinascita.

