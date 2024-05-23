Wuthering Waves Danjin ascension materials

Among all the 4-star characters, Danjin is one of the most eye-catching units in Wuthering Waves. She wields Swords as her preferred weapon and utilizes the power of the Havoc attribute. Danjin is a ranger patrolling the lands with a strong sense of moral judgment. Those who acquired Danjin may be wondering about the ascension materials they need to fully upgrade her to the maximum level.

This guide goes over all the materials you need to get Danjin to lvl 90 in Wuthering Waves.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

What are Danjin’s ascension materials in Wuthering Waves?

The following section details all the materials you need to fully level up Danjin in Wuthering Waves. You should keep in mind that upgrading her skills along with her level is important as it unlocks the full potential of her abilities.

Shell Credit – x20,470,000

– x20,470,000 Belle Poppy – x60

– x60 Unwarranted Feather – x26

– x26 Strife Tacet Core – x46

– x46 Crude Ring – x29

– x29 Basic Ring – x40

– x40 Improved Ring – x52

– x52 Tailored Ring – x61

– x61 Inert Metallic Drip – 25x

– 25x Reactive Metallic Drip – 28x

– 28x Polarized Metallic Drip – 55x

– 55x Heterized Metallic Drip – 67x

Belle Poppy

Belle Poppy is a Resonator ascension material in Wuthering Waves. You can obtain these flowers near the Port City of Guixu. There are a handful of places where these Poppies spawn so keep an eye on your surroundings while you are in the area.

Unwarranted Feather

Unwarranted Feather is a Skill upgrade item that can be used to level up Danjin’s skills in Wuthering Waves. You can obtain this material by successfully defeating the Undeluded boss every week. To fully upgrade Danjin’s skills to the maximum level, you must acquire and use 26x of this Skill upgrade material.

Strife Tacet Core

Similar to other characters, Danjin will require the Resonator Breakthrough items to ascend to the next set of levels. To ascend Danjin, you need Strife Tacet Core, which can be obtained from Crownless.

Crude Ring/Basic Ring/Improved Ring/Tailored Ring

Crude Ring, Basic Ring, and its other variants are used for ascending characters and leveling up their skills

Inert Metallic Drip/Reactive Metallic Drip/Polarized Metallic Drip/Heterized Metallic Drip

Metallic Drips (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Inert Metallic Drip, Reactive Metallic Drip, and the rest of its variants are used to level up the skills/abilities of the characters who wield Swords.

