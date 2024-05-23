Wuthering Waves Danjin ascension materials

Among all the 4-star characters, Danjin is one of the most eye-catching units in Wuthering Waves. She wields Swords as her preferred weapon and utilizes the power of the Havoc attribute. Danjin is a ranger patrolling the lands with a strong sense of moral judgment. Those who acquired Danjin may be wondering about the ascension materials they need to fully upgrade her to the maximum level.
This guide goes over all the materials you need to get Danjin to lvl 90 in Wuthering Waves.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.
What are Danjin’s ascension materials in Wuthering Waves?
The following section details all the materials you need to fully level up Danjin in Wuthering Waves. You should keep in mind that upgrading her skills along with her level is important as it unlocks the full potential of her abilities.
- Shell Credit – x20,470,000
- Belle Poppy – x60
- Unwarranted Feather – x26
- Strife Tacet Core – x46
- Crude Ring – x29
- Basic Ring – x40
- Improved Ring – x52
- Tailored Ring – x61
- Inert Metallic Drip – 25x
- Reactive Metallic Drip – 28x
- Polarized Metallic Drip – 55x
- Heterized Metallic Drip – 67x
Belle Poppy
Belle Poppy is a Resonator ascension material in Wuthering Waves. You can obtain these flowers near the Port City of Guixu. There are a handful of places where these Poppies spawn so keep an eye on your surroundings while you are in the area.
Unwarranted Feather
Unwarranted Feather is a Skill upgrade item that can be used to level up Danjin’s skills in Wuthering Waves. You can obtain this material by successfully defeating the Undeluded boss every week. To fully upgrade Danjin’s skills to the maximum level, you must acquire and use 26x of this Skill upgrade material.
Also read: Jiyan and Yinlin banner details and release time
Strife Tacet Core
Similar to other characters, Danjin will require the Resonator Breakthrough items to ascend to the next set of levels. To ascend Danjin, you need Strife Tacet Core, which can be obtained from Crownless.
Crude Ring/Basic Ring/Improved Ring/Tailored Ring
Crude Ring, Basic Ring, and its other variants are used for ascending characters and leveling up their skills
Inert Metallic Drip/Reactive Metallic Drip/Polarized Metallic Drip/Heterized Metallic Drip
Inert Metallic Drip, Reactive Metallic Drip, and the rest of its variants are used to level up the skills/abilities of the characters who wield Swords.
For more articles related to this gacha title, check out the following section:
- Version 1.0 banner release schedule and details
- 5 reasons why this gacha title from Kuro Games can be a Genshin Impact killer
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!