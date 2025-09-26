Wuthering Waves Galbrena release date, time, and countdown

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:47 GMT
Galbrena release date and countdown (Image via Kuro Games)
Galbrena release date and countdown (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena is an upcoming 5-star character who will be released in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update. During the "Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides" preview livestream, the officials confirmed that she will be available in the first phase of the new version. Additionally, all the 4-star characters and weapons that will be featured on Galbrena and her signature weapon banners have been revealed.

This article covers Galbrena's release timings across different time zones, and features a countdown that shows the exact time until her debut in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Galbrena release date and countdown

Galbrena will debut in the first half of Wuthering Waves 2.7, which means her banner will be released on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). However, the exact release timings may vary for each player depending on their location.

Thus, here's a list of Galbrena's release dates and timings across different time zones:

America (October 8, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (October 9, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (October 9, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Rovers can also check the countdown below that shows the exact time until Galbrena's release in WuWa:

Lupa will get her first rerun in the first phase of version 2.7, so the timer also applies to her banner.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials

WuWa 2.7 first phase banners

Galbrena Convene Event in Phase I (Image via Kuro Games)
Galbrena Convene Event in Phase I (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a list of all the characters who will get a drop rate boost in Phase I of version 2.7:

  • Galbrena (5-star Fusion)
  • Lupa (5-star Fusion)
  • Sanhua (4-star Glacio)
  • Mortefi (4-star Fusion)
  • Lumi (4-star Electro)

Lumi isn't that great, but other characters are amazing. Sanhua and Mortefi are among the best 4-star Resonators, while Lupa is one of the sub-DPS in the game.

Lux &amp; Umbra - Galbrena&#039;s signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)
Lux & Umbra - Galbrena's signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

The weapon banners in the first half will feature the following items:

  • Lux & Umbra (5-star Pistols)
  • Wildfire Mark (5-star Broadblade)
  • Novaburst (4-star Pistols)
  • Helios Cleaver (4-star Broadblade)
  • Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)

Lux & Umbra is Galbrena's signature weapon, while Wildfire Mark is Lupa's signature Broadblade. These banners will be available until October 30, 2025.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Edited by Hijam Tompok
