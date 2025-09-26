Wuthering Waves Galbrena release date, time, and countdown

Galbrena is an upcoming 5-star character who will be released in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update. During the "Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides" preview livestream, the officials confirmed that she will be available in the first phase of the new version. Additionally, all the 4-star characters and weapons that will be featured on Galbrena and her signature weapon banners have been revealed.

This article covers Galbrena's release timings across different time zones, and features a countdown that shows the exact time until her debut in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Galbrena release date and countdown

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Wuthering Waves Version 2.7 "Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides" is set to launch on October 9th (UTC+8)! Follow Wuthering Waves' official social media for more details. #WutheringWaves

Galbrena will debut in the first half of Wuthering Waves 2.7, which means her banner will be released on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). However, the exact release timings may vary for each player depending on their location.

Thus, here's a list of Galbrena's release dates and timings across different time zones:

America (October 8, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (October 9, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (October 9, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Rovers can also check the countdown below that shows the exact time until Galbrena's release in WuWa:

Lupa will get her first rerun in the first phase of version 2.7, so the timer also applies to her banner.

WuWa 2.7 first phase banners

Galbrena Convene Event in Phase I (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a list of all the characters who will get a drop rate boost in Phase I of version 2.7:

Galbrena (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Lupa (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Lumi (4-star Electro)

Lumi isn't that great, but other characters are amazing. Sanhua and Mortefi are among the best 4-star Resonators, while Lupa is one of the sub-DPS in the game.

Lux & Umbra - Galbrena's signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

The weapon banners in the first half will feature the following items:

Lux & Umbra (5-star Pistols)

(5-star Pistols) Wildfire Mark (5-star Broadblade)

(5-star Broadblade) Novaburst (4-star Pistols)

(4-star Pistols) Helios Cleaver (4-star Broadblade)

(4-star Broadblade) Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)

Lux & Umbra is Galbrena's signature weapon, while Wildfire Mark is Lupa's signature Broadblade. These banners will be available until October 30, 2025.

