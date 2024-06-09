Wuthering Waves leaked characters: Upcoming playable Resonator rumors

Kuro Games is expected to release several new playable characters for their ongoing action RPG Wuthering Waves in the upcoming updates. Some leaks suggest that players can expect a few familiar names to be available in the game much sooner. Unfortunately, their Attributes, weapon type, and exact release version are still up in the air.

This article will cover all the potential upcoming playable characters in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves upcoming playable characters leaked

Xiangli Yao

Trending

According to leaks via Donut, Xiangli Yao is expected to become a playable character in Wuthering Waves. He has yet to make an in-game appearance but his name is mentioned a few times during the main story mission, when players visit the Huaxu Academy. Rovers also enter his workshop during the mission but players don't get to meet him.

Mortefi and Baizhi also have a voice line about Xiangli Yao, which might be a hint that he will likely be available as a playable entity since the other characters in their voice lines are all playable Resonators. Unfortunately, there's no info on Xiangli Yao's potential Attribute, weapon type, and rarity.

The person next to Mortefi is expected to be Xiangli Yao (Image via Kuro Games)

While there's no official confirmation from Kuro Games about Xiangli Yao's appearance, multiple leaks suggest the character standing next to Mortefi in the game's official release trailer might be him.

Camellya

Camellya will likely be playable (Image via Kuro Games)

Players who have completed the main story would already be familiar with Camellya. She appears during the main mission and confronts the Rover while claiming to be a member of the Black Shores.

An old leak (now unavailable) suggests that Camellya was playable during the early CBT and her appearance was completely different from the one in the game. Therefore, it is speculated that Camellya might join the roster in the future but it is unclear when. Unfortunately, there's no info on her potential Attribute or weapon type.

Rover - Electro

Expand Tweet

Rover is the main protagonist of Wuthering Waves and can use multiple Attributes, as already confirmed in the game. Currently, they can use Spectro (available from the start) and Havoc (unlocked after defeating Dreamless). Interestingly, it seems that Rover will unlock the Electro Attribute next, as per leaks via @stormywaves_net.

However, it is difficult to say when the main character will be able to use their new skills.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback