Wuthering Waves Lux & Umbra stats and materials

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 05, 2025 08:50 GMT
Lux & Umbra stats, effects, and materials (Image via Kuro Games)
Lux & Umbra stats, effects, and materials (Image via Kuro Games)

Lux & Umbra in Wuthering Waves are a 5-star Pistols, and also Galbrena's signature weapon. It is a pretty amazing weapon that provides a large Crit DMG boost. Furthermore, it buffs the equipping character's DMG by a significant amount and allows them to ignore the enemy's defense. The developers have also revealed all the materials required for its max ascension, so you can farm it anytime.

This article will cover all of Lux & Umbra's stats and effects, and list all the materials that you will need to level it up in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Lux & Umbra stats, effects, and level-up materials

Lux & Umbra stats and effects

Lux & Umbra are Galbrena's 5-star signature weapon in Wuthering Waves. Here are its stats and effects at level 90 and all syntonization ranks 1/2/3/4/5:

  • Base ATK: 587
  • Second stat: Crit. DMG 48.6%
  • Passive effect: ATK is increased by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%. Upon dealing Echo Skill DMG, gain 24%/30%/36%/42%/48% Heavy Attack DMG Amplification for 6s. Upon dealing Heavy Attack DMG, gain 24%/30%/36%/42%/48% Echo Skill DMG Amplification for 6s. DMG Amplification on each attack is capped at 24%/30%/36%/42%/48%. While both effects are active, dealing damage ignores 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% of the target's DEF.
Lux & Umbra has a Crit DMG second stat bonus, which is always good for damage dealers. Meanwhile, the weapon's passive boosts the equipping character's ATK, Heavy Attack DMG, and Echo Skill DMG. Furthermore, when all the effects on the passive are active, the wielder ignores the enemy's defense when dealing damage.

Lux & Umbra ascension materials

Lux & Umbra level-up materials (Image via Kuro Games)
Lux & Umbra level-up materials (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are all the materials that you will need to level up Lux & Umbra in WuWa:

  • Impure Phlogiston x 6
  • Extracted Phlogiston x 8
  • Refined Phlogiston x 6
  • Flawless Phlogiston x 20
  • Crude Ring x 6
  • Basic Ring x 6
  • Improved Ring x 10
  • Tailored Ring x 12

You can farm Impure Phlogiston, Extracted Phlogiston, Refined Phlogiston, and Flawless Phlogiston in the Abyss of Confession Forgery Challenge in Rinascita and the Marigold Woods Forgery Challenge in Huanglong.

Meanwhile, the Crude Ring, Basic Ring, Improved Ring, and Tailored Ring can be obtained by defeating the Exile enemies. You can also get them as extra rewards from the Forgery Challenges in Huanglong, or purchase them from the Oscillated Coral item exchange store.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

