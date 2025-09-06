Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 3 guide (Face to Face)

The third stage in the Marks of the Wild event is now available in Wuthering Waves. Unsurprisingly, the difficulty level has gone slightly up compared to the previous two stages. To complete the new challenges, you must link all the tiles of the same attribute within the set number of moves. You will be rewarded with Astrites, Shell Credits, and more for completing all the stages.
This article will guide you on how to complete the third stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild Day 3 guide - Face to Face
Easy
Follow these steps to solve the first puzzle of the Face to Face stage of the Marks of the Wild event:
- Drag to the top right Aero tile below the nearest Aero tile to form a triangle shape.
- Move the three pieces down to link with the remaining two.
This will complete the challenge, and you will get the following rewards:
- Astrite x 30
- Premium Sealed Tube x 2
- Shell Credit x 30000
Hard
Follow these steps to complete the Hard mode of the third stage:
- Drag the Havoc block next to the top left Havoc block.
- Move the link Havoc blocks above the one in the bottom right.
- Move the Aero block on the right next to the one at the bottom.
- Move the two Aero blocks next to the one on the left.
- Drag the Aero pieces and link them with the remaining Aero piece.
You will get the following rewards for completing the challenge:
- Astrite x 30
- Premium Sealed Tube x 2
- Shell Credit x 30000
Expert
To complete the Expert mode in the Face to Face stage, follow these steps:
- Move the bottom left Spectro block between the two Spectro tiles above it.
- Drag these three Spectro tiles above the two Spectro tiles on the right side.
- Move the leftmost Aero tile between the two tiles at the bottom.
- Now, move the three Aero tiles above the five Spectro tiles to form a link of six Aero tiles.
- Move the Aero tiles again and link them with the last Aero tile.
- Lastly, move the Spectro tiles and link them with the remaining one.
This will complete the Expert mode puzzle in the third stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves, and you will get the following rewards:
- Forgery Advanced Supply x 3
- Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6
- Shell Credit x 30000
This concludes the Marks of the Wild day three event guide.
