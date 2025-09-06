Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 3 guide (Face to Face)

The third stage in the Marks of the Wild event is now available in Wuthering Waves. Unsurprisingly, the difficulty level has gone slightly up compared to the previous two stages. To complete the new challenges, you must link all the tiles of the same attribute within the set number of moves. You will be rewarded with Astrites, Shell Credits, and more for completing all the stages.

Ad

This article will guide you on how to complete the third stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild Day 3 guide - Face to Face

Easy

Ad

Trending

Follow these steps to solve the first puzzle of the Face to Face stage of the Marks of the Wild event:

Drag to the top right Aero tile below the nearest Aero tile to form a triangle shape.

Move the three pieces down to link with the remaining two.

This will complete the challenge, and you will get the following rewards:

Astrite x 30

Premium Sealed Tube x 2

Shell Credit x 30000

Hard

Ad

Ad

Follow these steps to complete the Hard mode of the third stage:

Drag the Havoc block next to the top left Havoc block.

Move the link Havoc blocks above the one in the bottom right.

Move the Aero block on the right next to the one at the bottom.

Move the two Aero blocks next to the one on the left.

Drag the Aero pieces and link them with the remaining Aero piece.

Ad

You will get the following rewards for completing the challenge:

Astrite x 30

Premium Sealed Tube x 2

Shell Credit x 30000

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 second half banners and events

Expert

Ad

To complete the Expert mode in the Face to Face stage, follow these steps:

Move the bottom left Spectro block between the two Spectro tiles above it.

Drag these three Spectro tiles above the two Spectro tiles on the right side.

Move the leftmost Aero tile between the two tiles at the bottom.

Now, move the three Aero tiles above the five Spectro tiles to form a link of six Aero tiles.

Move the Aero tiles again and link them with the last Aero tile.

Lastly, move the Spectro tiles and link them with the remaining one.

Ad

This will complete the Expert mode puzzle in the third stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves, and you will get the following rewards:

Forgery Advanced Supply x 3

Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6

Shell Credit x 30000

This concludes the Marks of the Wild day three event guide.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.