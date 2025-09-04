Wuthering Waves 2.6 second half banners and events

The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will start on September 17, 2025. It will also feature two new character banners along with a bunch of fresh content, such as Act IX of the main story quest in Rinascita and other events. Rovers can participate in these to obtain several in-game rewards.

This article will cover all the banners and events that users can look forward to in the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.6.

All banners and events in the second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.6

Banners

Iuno and Ciaccona (Image via Kuro Games)

The second half banners will be available on September 17, 2025. Here are all the characters who will be featured:

Iuno (5-star Aero)

(5-star Aero) Ciaccona (5-star Aero)

(5-star Aero) Aalto (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Baizhi (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

As for the weapon banners, the following will get a drop rate boost:

Moongazer's Sigil (5-star Gauntlet)

(5-star Gauntlet) Woodland Aria (5-star Pistol)

(5-star Pistol) Celestial Spirit (4-star Gauntlet)

(4-star Gauntlet) Relativistic Jet (4-star Pistol)

(4-star Pistol) Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)

These banners will be available until October 9, 2025.

Main quest

New Rinascita main story quest (Image via Kuro Games)

The second half of the ongoing update will release Chapter II, Act IX - By Moon's Fated Light, of the main story quest.

Moonlit Revelation (event)

Moonlit Revelation event (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Revelation is an event in which Rovers can log into the game every day and get Waveborn Moonstones to decipher Lunar Phases, giving them limited-time buffs and the following rewards:

Astrtite

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Avatar icon - Wax and Wane

Moonlit Revelation will release on September 25, 2025, and end on October 8, 2025.

Gifts of the Moon Roamer (login event)

Gifts of the Moon Roamer (Image via Kuro Games)

Gifts of the Moon Roamer will be available from September 17, 2025, to October 8, 2025. During this time, players can log in to the game to claim 10 Radiant Tides and 10 Forging Tides.

Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra)

Second Coming of Solaris (Image via Kuro Games)

Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) is a new leisure event, releasing on September 17, 2025, and ending on October 6, 2025. During this duration, players must go to different locations and restore anomalies or make them worse. Here are the rewards that one can obtain by playing it:

Astrtite

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Forgery Advanced Supply

Beyond the Waves: Rinascita

Beyond the Waves: Rinascita (Image via Kuro Games)

Beyond the Waves is a recurring event in Wuthering Waves. This time it will start on September 25, 2025, and end on October 8, 2025. Participating in it will give Rovers the following rewards:

Astrite

Lustrous Tide

Crystal Solvent

Premium Tuner

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Enclosure Tank

Chord Cleansing

Lastly, there will be a limited-time Echo double drop event, beginning on October 1, 2025, and ending on October 8, 2025.

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

