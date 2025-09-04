Wuthering Waves 2.6 second half banners and events

The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will start on September 17, 2025. It will also feature two new character banners along with a bunch of fresh content, such as Act IX of the main story quest in Rinascita and other events. Rovers can participate in these to obtain several in-game rewards.
This article will cover all the banners and events that users can look forward to in the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.6.
All banners and events in the second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.6
Banners
The second half banners will be available on September 17, 2025. Here are all the characters who will be featured:
- Iuno (5-star Aero)
- Ciaccona (5-star Aero)
- Aalto (4-star Aero)
- Baizhi (4-star Glacio)
- Taoqi (4-star Havoc)
As for the weapon banners, the following will get a drop rate boost:
- Moongazer's Sigil (5-star Gauntlet)
- Woodland Aria (5-star Pistol)
- Celestial Spirit (4-star Gauntlet)
- Relativistic Jet (4-star Pistol)
- Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)
These banners will be available until October 9, 2025.
Main quest
The second half of the ongoing update will release Chapter II, Act IX - By Moon's Fated Light, of the main story quest.
Moonlit Revelation (event)
Moonlit Revelation is an event in which Rovers can log into the game every day and get Waveborn Moonstones to decipher Lunar Phases, giving them limited-time buffs and the following rewards:
- Astrtite
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
- Avatar icon - Wax and Wane
Moonlit Revelation will release on September 25, 2025, and end on October 8, 2025.
Gifts of the Moon Roamer (login event)
Gifts of the Moon Roamer will be available from September 17, 2025, to October 8, 2025. During this time, players can log in to the game to claim 10 Radiant Tides and 10 Forging Tides.
Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra)
Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) is a new leisure event, releasing on September 17, 2025, and ending on October 6, 2025. During this duration, players must go to different locations and restore anomalies or make them worse. Here are the rewards that one can obtain by playing it:
- Astrtite
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
- Forgery Advanced Supply
Beyond the Waves: Rinascita
Beyond the Waves is a recurring event in Wuthering Waves. This time it will start on September 25, 2025, and end on October 8, 2025. Participating in it will give Rovers the following rewards:
- Astrite
- Lustrous Tide
- Crystal Solvent
- Premium Tuner
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Enclosure Tank
Chord Cleansing
Lastly, there will be a limited-time Echo double drop event, beginning on October 1, 2025, and ending on October 8, 2025.
