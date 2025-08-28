Wuthering Waves Luminous Calendula locations and farming guide

Luminous Calendula in Wuthering Waves is a local specialty item that can be found in Sanguis Plateus, an area in Rinascita. It is also an ascension material that is required to level up Augusta. You can farm up to 50 Luminous Calendulas in Sanguis Plateus in one server reset and buy 15 from The Silver Helmet souvenir store in Septimont.

This article lists the locations of all the Luminous Calendula that you can farm in Wuthering Waves.

Locations of all the Luminous Calendula in Wuthering Waves

Luminous Calendula location #1

Luminous Calendula locations in the Hunter's Den (Image via Kuro Games)

As all the Luminous Calendula farming spots are in Sanguis Plateus, you must first complete Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand to completely access the map.

Once done, head to the Hunter's Den using the Resonance Nexus. You can find up to 10 Luminous Calendulas near the Nexus. They look like sunflowers, so spotting them is pretty easy.

Luminous Calendula location #2

Luminous Calendula locations near Atilius Canyon (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon north of Atilius Canyon and turn around to find 10 more Luminous Calendulas.

Luminous Calendula location #3

Luminous Calendula locations near the Resonance Beacon in Maroonwood (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon north of Maroonwood and look to your right to find seven Luminous Calendulas.

Luminous Calendula location #4

Luminous Calendula locations north of Maroonwood (Image via Kuro Games)

After collecting the Luminous Calendula near the Resonance Beacon, go northwest to find six more around the tree.

Luminous Calendula #5

Luminous Calendula locations in northeast Maroonwood (Image via Kuro Games)

Return to the Resonance Beacon and go northeast to find seven Luminous Calendulas above the rocks.

Luminous Calendula #6

Luminous Calendula south of the Maroonwood Beacon (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, head south to find the last 10 Luminous Calendulas in Sanguis Plateus.

The Silver Helmet Souvenir Store

Purchase Luminous Calendula from the Silver Helmet Store (Image via Kuro Games)

After collecting all the Luminous Calendula in Sanguis Plateus, go to The Silver Helmet Souvenir Store in Septimont. You can obtain up to 15 of this local specialty item for 45,000 Shell Credits. With this, you should be able to get 65 Luminous Calendulas, which is more than enough for Augusta's ascension.

