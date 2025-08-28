Wuthering Waves 2.6 quest list and their locations

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update has released a bunch of new quests in the Sanguis Plateus. While there are no Exploration Quests this time, you can still complete different Side Quests and interact with the Gladiators in the new region of Rinascita. Completing each quest will give you a good amount of Astrites and Supply Chest rewards.

This article lists all the new Side Quests in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update and explains how to start them.

All Side Quests in Wuthering Waves 2.6 and how to start them

Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I

Talk to Bezos to start the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest (Image via Kuro Games)

You can unlock Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I after completing the Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand main quest in Sanguis Plateus. Once that is done, teleport to the Resonance Nexus in the Hunter's Den and talk to Bezos to start the quest.

Also read: All Pipe Maintenance puzzle locations and solutions

Dream of a Rusted Sword Part II and Finale

Talk to Gren to start the second part of Dream of a Rusted Sword Image via Kuro Games)

Dream of a Rusted Sword Part II is automatically unlocked after you've completed the first part in the series. To start the quest, teleport to the Resonance Beacon southeast of the Tetragon Temple and go southeast to find Gren at the camp. Talking to him will begin the quest.

After completing the second part, you can meet Gren again at the same camp to start the Finale of the series.

May Applause Greet You

May Applause Greet You quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

May Applause Greet You is another quest that you can only unlock after completing Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand. After you've completed the main quest, go to the Hunter's Den and talk to the NPC girl above the large rock southwest of the Resonance Nexus.

Also read: All Melody Orchestration puzzle locations and solutions in Wuthering Waves

Dreams of Centritide

Location of Dream of Centritide: Bone (Image via Kuro Games)

Dreams of Centritide is a hidden Side Quest in Wuthering Waves 2.6. To trigger it, you must complete the first challenge of the Dreams of Centritide: Bone Dreamscape Node in The Wastelands.

You can do so by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon east of Maroonwood and going southeast to find a large sword buried in the ground. Interact with it and complete the first challenge to start the hidden quest.

