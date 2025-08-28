Wuthering Waves Sliverglow Bloom locations and farming guide

Sliverglow Bloom in Wuthering Waves is a local specialty item in Rinascita. It is also a character ascension material that you can use to level up Iuno. You can find up to 50 Sliverglow Bloom spawns in three farming spots, all of which are in the Asphodel Barrens. Additionally, you can buy some of them from the Silver Helmet souvenir store in Septimont in exchange for Shell Credits.
This article will cover the locations of all the Sliverglow Blooms that you can farm in Wuthering Waves.
Locations of all the Sliverglow Blooms in Wuthering Waves
Sliverglow Bloom location #1
Before you can start, it is recommended to complete Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand quest to fully access the Sanguis Plateus map. Next, use the Resonance Nexus in Asphodel Barrens and turn to your right. You can find 11 Sliverglow Blooms around the large rock.
Sliverglow Bloom location #2
After collecting all the flowers in the first farming spot, go south and fly over the waterfall. You can find around 18 Sliverglow Blooms near the water.
Sliverglow Bloom location #3
Return to the Resonance Nexus in Asphodel Barrens and fly to the top of the mountain on the west side. You can find up to 21 Sliverglow Blooms around the large blue tree in the middle of the lake. This is also the last Sliverglow Bloom farming spot in Sanguis Plateus.
The Silver Helmet Store
After collecting all the flowers, go to The Silver Helmet Store in Septimont. You can obtain up to 15 Sliverglow Blooms from the NPC shop in exchange for 45,000 Shell Credits.
You can also obtain some Sliverglow Blooms from the Hunt of Ash and Steel exploration event. However, it is a limited-time event, so you can only get the flowers in Version 2.6.
At any rate, Iuno only requires 60 Sliverglow Blooms for max ascension, so these should be more than enough to level her up.
