Wuthering Waves Sliverglow Bloom locations and farming guide

Sliverglow Bloom in Wuthering Waves is a local specialty item in Rinascita. It is also a character ascension material that you can use to level up Iuno. You can find up to 50 Sliverglow Bloom spawns in three farming spots, all of which are in the Asphodel Barrens. Additionally, you can buy some of them from the Silver Helmet souvenir store in Septimont in exchange for Shell Credits.

Ad

This article will cover the locations of all the Sliverglow Blooms that you can farm in Wuthering Waves.

Locations of all the Sliverglow Blooms in Wuthering Waves

Sliverglow Bloom location #1

Sliverglow Bloom locations near Asphodel Barrens Resonance Nexus (Image via Kuro Games)

Before you can start, it is recommended to complete Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand quest to fully access the Sanguis Plateus map. Next, use the Resonance Nexus in Asphodel Barrens and turn to your right. You can find 11 Sliverglow Blooms around the large rock.

Ad

Trending

Sliverglow Bloom location #2

Sliverglow Bloom by the river in Asphodel Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

After collecting all the flowers in the first farming spot, go south and fly over the waterfall. You can find around 18 Sliverglow Blooms near the water.

Ad

Also read: All Afterlife locations in Wuthering Waves and farming guide

Sliverglow Bloom location #3

Sliverglow Blooms in the lake northwest of Asphodel Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

Return to the Resonance Nexus in Asphodel Barrens and fly to the top of the mountain on the west side. You can find up to 21 Sliverglow Blooms around the large blue tree in the middle of the lake. This is also the last Sliverglow Bloom farming spot in Sanguis Plateus.

Ad

The Silver Helmet Store

Purchase Sliverglow Blooms from The Silver Helmet (Image via Kuro Games)

After collecting all the flowers, go to The Silver Helmet Store in Septimont. You can obtain up to 15 Sliverglow Blooms from the NPC shop in exchange for 45,000 Shell Credits.

Ad

You can also obtain some Sliverglow Blooms from the Hunt of Ash and Steel exploration event. However, it is a limited-time event, so you can only get the flowers in Version 2.6.

At any rate, Iuno only requires 60 Sliverglow Blooms for max ascension, so these should be more than enough to level her up.

Check out our other Wuthering Waves guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.