Wuthering Waves Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest guide

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 28, 2025 03:24 GMT
Dreams of the Rusted Sword Part I quest guide (Image via Kuro Games)
Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest guide (Image via Kuro Games)

Dream of a Rusted Sword in Wuthering Waves is a multipart Side Quest that you can complete in Sanguis Plateus. During the quest, you meet an NPC named Bezos and help him find an old hunter and deal with a Corrosaurus that has been hiding from the gladiators. It is a pretty interesting quest in which you must defeat several Tacet Discords and solve a few Connecting Sample puzzles.

Ad

This article will guide you on how to start and complete the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest location and guide

How to start the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest

Talk to Bezos in Hunter&#039;s Den (Image via Kuro Games)
Talk to Bezos in Hunter's Den (Image via Kuro Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest can be unlocked after completing Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand in Rinascita. Once that is done, go to Hunter's Den in Sanguis Plateus and talk to Bezos to start the quest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Search for the old hunter who has yet to return to camp and help the old hunter defeat the Tidespawn

Defeat the mobs and talk to the NPCs (Image via Kuro Games)
Defeat the mobs and talk to the NPCs (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation and head to the next location in Rustblood Pass. Next, defeat all the Tacet Discords and talk to the NPCs nearby.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves Augusta ascension materials

Head to the Wandering Gladiators' camp

Talk to Gren at the Gladiators&#039; camp (Image via Kuro Games)
Talk to Gren at the Gladiators' camp (Image via Kuro Games)

After conversing with the two NPCs, head east towards the Wandering Gladiators' camp and talk to Gren.

Ad

Talk to Aeolus and look for Kerasaur's traces

Drag and link all the samples with the same Attributes (color) (Image via Kuro Games)
Drag and link all the samples with the same Attributes (color) (Image via Kuro Games)

Talk to Aeollus again and follow the quest navigation until you reach the footprints of the Kerasaur. Next, interact with the traces and complete the Attribute sample challenge. You must drag and link all the samples (tiles) with the same Attributes. Once done, you will get a supply chest reward.

Ad

Follow the traces and defeat the Dark Tide creations

Defeat the mobs (Image via Kuro Games)
Defeat the mobs (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the navigation again to reach another camp and defeat all the Dark Tide enemies before sitting on the bench. This will trigger a cutscene. Next, head to the next location to defeat the enemies again and interact with the claw marks on the stone.

Ad
Link all the Attribute samples (Image via Kuro Games)
Link all the Attribute samples (Image via Kuro Games)

You will get another Attribute sample puzzle. Once again, drag and link all the samples with the same Attributes to complete the challenge. This will give you another Standard Supply Chest.

Ad

Also read: All Wuthering Waves Pipe Maintenance puzzle locations and solutions

Approach the illusions, follow the frequency, and talk to Aeolus

Check out the illusions and talk to Aeolus (Image via Kuro Games)
Check out the illusions and talk to Aeolus (Image via Kuro Games)

After collecting the chest, follow the traces until you reach another camp. Next, approach the fireplace to watch the illusions and talk to Aeolus again.

Ad

Follow the frequency and defeat the Kerasaur

Defeat the Kerasaur (Image via Kuro Games)
Defeat the Kerasaur (Image via Kuro Games)

You can now head to the next quest location and defeat the Kerasaur with Aeolus' help.

Ad

Follow the frequency towards the old battlefield and examine the Sword Tomb

Investigate the Sword Tomb in the old battlefield (Image via Kuro Games)
Investigate the Sword Tomb in the old battlefield (Image via Kuro Games)

Go to the old battlefield and examine the Sword Tomb. This will trigger another cutscene.

Ad

Also read: All Melody Orchestration puzzle locations and solutions in Wuthering Waves

Return to the camp and share what happened

Tell Bezos everything that happened (Image via Kuro Games)
Tell Bezos everything that happened (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, return to the camp and share everything that happened with Bezos to complete the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest in Wuthering Waves.

Ad

As a reward for completing the quest, you will get 30 Astrites and some level-up materials.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications