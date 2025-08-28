Wuthering Waves Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest guide

Dream of a Rusted Sword in Wuthering Waves is a multipart Side Quest that you can complete in Sanguis Plateus. During the quest, you meet an NPC named Bezos and help him find an old hunter and deal with a Corrosaurus that has been hiding from the gladiators. It is a pretty interesting quest in which you must defeat several Tacet Discords and solve a few Connecting Sample puzzles.
This article will guide you on how to start and complete the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest location and guide
How to start the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest
The Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest can be unlocked after completing Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand in Rinascita. Once that is done, go to Hunter's Den in Sanguis Plateus and talk to Bezos to start the quest.
Search for the old hunter who has yet to return to camp and help the old hunter defeat the Tidespawn
Follow the quest navigation and head to the next location in Rustblood Pass. Next, defeat all the Tacet Discords and talk to the NPCs nearby.
Head to the Wandering Gladiators' camp
After conversing with the two NPCs, head east towards the Wandering Gladiators' camp and talk to Gren.
Talk to Aeolus and look for Kerasaur's traces
Talk to Aeollus again and follow the quest navigation until you reach the footprints of the Kerasaur. Next, interact with the traces and complete the Attribute sample challenge. You must drag and link all the samples (tiles) with the same Attributes. Once done, you will get a supply chest reward.
Follow the traces and defeat the Dark Tide creations
Follow the navigation again to reach another camp and defeat all the Dark Tide enemies before sitting on the bench. This will trigger a cutscene. Next, head to the next location to defeat the enemies again and interact with the claw marks on the stone.
You will get another Attribute sample puzzle. Once again, drag and link all the samples with the same Attributes to complete the challenge. This will give you another Standard Supply Chest.
Approach the illusions, follow the frequency, and talk to Aeolus
After collecting the chest, follow the traces until you reach another camp. Next, approach the fireplace to watch the illusions and talk to Aeolus again.
Follow the frequency and defeat the Kerasaur
You can now head to the next quest location and defeat the Kerasaur with Aeolus' help.
Follow the frequency towards the old battlefield and examine the Sword Tomb
Go to the old battlefield and examine the Sword Tomb. This will trigger another cutscene.
Return to the camp and share what happened
Finally, return to the camp and share everything that happened with Bezos to complete the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part I quest in Wuthering Waves.
As a reward for completing the quest, you will get 30 Astrites and some level-up materials.
